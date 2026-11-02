4-Star Linebacker Sets Commitment Date With Tennessee Among Finalists

Four-star linebacker Skylar Alston will announce his college commitment on Nov. 8, according to Rivals recruiting reporter Chad Simmons. The 2028 prospect has narrowed his choices to six schools. The Tennessee Volunteers remain in the mix as they look to build their future recruiting class. Skylar Alston is fast, athletic, a strong tackler, and a playmaker.

Alston's finalists include North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UCLA. The Vols will compete with five other programs for the highly regarded defensive prospect. Alston would be a tremendous fit for Jim Knowles.

🚨NEWS🚨 2028 4-star LB Skylar Alston will announce his commitment on November 8, @ChadSimmons_ reports‼️



His finalists are North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UCLA.



Read: https://t.co/0wlL3TInot pic.twitter.com/pTMDXfaO65 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 1, 2026

Tennessee in the Mix for Four-Star Linebacker

Alston is a linebacker at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He measures 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, according to recruiting profiles. Tennessee offered Alston a scholarship in May 2025. He has also visited the program multiple times, including a trip to Knoxville for the Vols' Big Orange BBQ recruiting event in May 2026. Those visits have helped Tennessee remain in contention as Alston approaches his decision.

Vols Look to Build 2028 Recruiting Class

The November 8 announcement gives Tennessee another important recruiting date to watch. Alston has interest from several major programs, including three other Power Four schools in the SEC and two Big Ten programs. North Carolina and UCLA also remain in contention. Landing a four-star linebacker would give Tennessee another highly regarded prospect to build around in the 2028 class.

Alston could be another strong piece for Tennessee's defense if the Vols can secure his commitment, and he would be the first defensive commitment for Tennessee in the class of 2028, as he would be joining quarterback commit Kaden Craft. The 6-foot-2 linebacker recorded 145 tackles, six sacks, and 45 tackles for loss during his sophomore season at Cardinal Gibbons in 2025, according to his recruiting profile. He also recorded 10 pass breakups and three forced fumbles, showing his ability to make plays in multiple areas of the defense. This would be a solid pickup.

The anticipation has less than a week left. As the Vols will find out on Sunday whether Alston chooses to continue his football career in Knoxville or take his talents elsewhere.

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