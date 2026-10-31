How Every Outgoing 2026 Transfer Has Done Away From Tennessee Football Thus Far
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The Tennessee Volunteers lost plenty of players to the transfer portal during the offseason. Some of these players have found their stride with their new team, while others have seemingly fallen short.
Here is how each outgoing transfer has done thus far.
Jack Van Dorselaer - Oklahoma (Tight End)
Season Stats: 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards
We begin the article with Jack Van Dorselaer, who was expected to be one of the top three tight ends for the Vols before he transferred. He hasn't had the production that many Sooners fans have wanted, but that could be taking a step up sooner than later.
Kaleb Beasley - Louisiville (Defensive Back)
Season Stats: 49 tackles, 5 interceptions, 3 pass deflections
One of the toughest departures that the Vols have had when looking back is Kaleb Beasley, as he has been phenomenal with the Cardinals thus far. The five interceptions are a team high for the Kentucky-based program.
Trey Weary - East Tennessee State (Wide Receiver)
Season Stats: 20 receptions, 187 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Trey Weary has yet to really break ground at East Tennessee State, but he still has had the most production in his college career this season. Weary has the chance to become a star for this team with more reps.
Jordan Ross - LSU (EDGE)
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
Jordan Ross has been phenomenal for the LSU Tigers and has started to raise his NFL Draft stock, as he is beginning to look like an early second-round draft selection when it comes to the 2027 NFL Draft. The sky is the limit for him in this defensive scheme.
Josh Schell - UCF (Defensive Tackle)
Season Stats: 5 tackles, 0.5 sack
When it comes to Josh Schell, he hasn't been very active in tackles and sacks, but he has proven to be someone that the UCF Knights can rely on.
Emmanuel Okoye - California (EDGE)
Season Stats: 1 tackle
Emmanuel Okoye has only recorded one sack, which means he is likely still in his growing phase as a prospect at this time.
Max Gilbert - Arkansas (Kicker)
Season Stats: 69.2% on field goals, 100% on PATs, long of 55
Max Gilbert has been a weapon for the Arkansas Razorbacks, including a massive 55-yard field goal this season. He hasn't been the most consistent, but there have been some massive moments in his 2026 campaign.
Caleb Herring - South Carolina (EDGE)
Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 sacks
One of the biggest departures that the Vols had was when Caleb Herring entered his name into the transfer portal. He has been solid in the 2026 season and is one of the better EDGEs on the South Carolina roster.
Rickey Gibson - Texas A&M (Defensive Back)
Season Stats: 8 tackles
Rickey Gibson has been one of the better players on the Texas A&M Aggies' defensive roster, but there is still room to grow. He has yet to intercept a pass, which is key to note.
Tommy Winton III - East Tennessee State (Wide Receiver)
Season Stats: 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards
Tommy Winton III hasn't had a ton of production when it comes to being a wide receiver for ETSU. He has had less production than Weary, as he has fewer than 30 yards for the season.
Herb Gray - UNLV (Defensive Tackle)
Season Stats: 0.5 sack
Herb Gray is on the board when it comes to statistics, but it's nothing that is groundbreaking, as he has half a sack since making the move to Vegas.
Trevor Duncan - The Citadel (Defensive Tackle)
Season Stats: 5 tackles
Trevor Duncan has found some success, but not as much as many believed he would, as he has a total of five tackles in the season with his new college program.
Peyton Lewis - Virginia (Running Back)
Season Stats: 10 carries, 17 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
When it comes to Peyton Lewis, his production hasn't been nearly what people thought. In his minimum carries, he averages less than two yards per carry.
Kellen Lindstrom - Missouri State (EDGE)
Season Stats: 9 tackles
Kellen Lindstrom has a total of nine tackles since moving to Missouri State and has been solid off the edge, although he has yet to record a sack, which is something that is worth monitoring.
Boo Carter - Colorado (Defensive Back)
Season Stats: 32 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery
Boo Carter is arguably the biggest departure that the Vols had when it comes to the transfer portal, and he has been solid for his new team, which was expected. Still no interceptions, but his production has made him one of the more successful players away from the Tennessee program after transferring.
No statistical information
There has been no statistical information on Brian Grant (Memphis), William Satterwhite (LSU), Jayden Loftin (Wisconsin), Amari Jefferson (Shelton State Community College), Braylon Harmon (Austin Peay), Lance Heard (Kentucky), Bennett Warren (Minnesota), Colin Brazzell (Abilene), Max Anderson (Kentucky), Jake Merklinger (UConn), and Jamal Wallace (Utah) due to injuries, position, or production as a whole.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_