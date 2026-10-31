How Every Outgoing 2026 Transfer Has Done Away From Tennessee Football Thus Far

The Tennessee Volunteers lost plenty of players to the transfer portal during the offseason. Some of these players have found their stride with their new team, while others have seemingly fallen short.

Here is how each outgoing transfer has done thus far.

Jack Van Dorselaer - Oklahoma (Tight End)

Sep 4, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jack van Dorselaer (88) in action against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards

We begin the article with Jack Van Dorselaer, who was expected to be one of the top three tight ends for the Vols before he transferred. He hasn't had the production that many Sooners fans have wanted, but that could be taking a step up sooner than later.

Kaleb Beasley - Louisiville (Defensive Back)

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) celebrates his fourth-quarter interception as the Cards roll past the ’Noles 44-20 in ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 49 tackles, 5 interceptions, 3 pass deflections

One of the toughest departures that the Vols have had when looking back is Kaleb Beasley, as he has been phenomenal with the Cardinals thus far. The five interceptions are a team high for the Kentucky-based program.

Trey Weary - East Tennessee State (Wide Receiver)

Tennessee wide receiver Trey Weary (83) adjusts his face mask during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 20 receptions, 187 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Trey Weary has yet to really break ground at East Tennessee State, but he still has had the most production in his college career this season. Weary has the chance to become a star for this team with more reps.

Jordan Ross - LSU (EDGE)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) is sacked by LSU Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 23 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception

Jordan Ross has been phenomenal for the LSU Tigers and has started to raise his NFL Draft stock, as he is beginning to look like an early second-round draft selection when it comes to the 2027 NFL Draft. The sky is the limit for him in this defensive scheme.

Josh Schell - UCF (Defensive Tackle)

Tennessee defensive lineman Josh Schell (97) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 tackles, 0.5 sack

When it comes to Josh Schell, he hasn't been very active in tackles and sacks, but he has proven to be someone that the UCF Knights can rely on.

Emmanuel Okoye - California (EDGE)

Tennessee defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye (34) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 1 tackle

Emmanuel Okoye has only recorded one sack, which means he is likely still in his growing phase as a prospect at this time.

Max Gilbert - Arkansas (Kicker)

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Max Gilbert (30) kicks a field goal late to seal the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 69.2% on field goals, 100% on PATs, long of 55

Max Gilbert has been a weapon for the Arkansas Razorbacks, including a massive 55-yard field goal this season. He hasn't been the most consistent, but there have been some massive moments in his 2026 campaign.

Caleb Herring - South Carolina (EDGE)

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) flexes after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 tackles, 2 sacks

One of the biggest departures that the Vols had was when Caleb Herring entered his name into the transfer portal. He has been solid in the 2026 season and is one of the better EDGEs on the South Carolina roster.

Rickey Gibson - Texas A&M (Defensive Back)

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) reacts after a fumble by the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 8 tackles

Rickey Gibson has been one of the better players on the Texas A&M Aggies' defensive roster, but there is still room to grow. He has yet to intercept a pass, which is key to note.

Tommy Winton III - East Tennessee State (Wide Receiver)

Tennessee wide receiver Tommy Winton III (84) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 receptions, 25 receiving yards

Tommy Winton III hasn't had a ton of production when it comes to being a wide receiver for ETSU. He has had less production than Weary, as he has fewer than 30 yards for the season.

Herb Gray - UNLV (Defensive Tackle)

Herb Gray | utsports.com

Season Stats: 0.5 sack

Herb Gray is on the board when it comes to statistics, but it's nothing that is groundbreaking, as he has half a sack since making the move to Vegas.

Trevor Duncan - The Citadel (Defensive Tackle)

Knoxville Catholic's Trevor Duncan speaks before signing with the University of Tennessee for football during a signing day event held at Catholic on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Kns Preps Knox Catholic Signing Day Bp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 5 tackles

Trevor Duncan has found some success, but not as much as many believed he would, as he has a total of five tackles in the season with his new college program.

Peyton Lewis - Virginia (Running Back)

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Peyton Lewis (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Norfolk State Spartans at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 10 carries, 17 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

When it comes to Peyton Lewis, his production hasn't been nearly what people thought. In his minimum carries, he averages less than two yards per carry.

Kellen Lindstrom - Missouri State (EDGE)

Sep 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Kendrick Raphael (6) is tackled by Missouri State Bears defensive end Kellen Lindstrom (5) and safety Christian Ford (29) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 9 tackles

Kellen Lindstrom has a total of nine tackles since moving to Missouri State and has been solid off the edge, although he has yet to record a sack, which is something that is worth monitoring.

Boo Carter - Colorado (Defensive Back)

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 32 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery

Boo Carter is arguably the biggest departure that the Vols had when it comes to the transfer portal, and he has been solid for his new team, which was expected. Still no interceptions, but his production has made him one of the more successful players away from the Tennessee program after transferring.

No statistical information

Tennessee Volunteers WR Amari Jefferson in his first Orange and White game ahead of his redshirt-freshman season | Tennessee Media x Amari Jefferson

There has been no statistical information on Brian Grant (Memphis), William Satterwhite (LSU), Jayden Loftin (Wisconsin), Amari Jefferson (Shelton State Community College), Braylon Harmon (Austin Peay), Lance Heard (Kentucky), Bennett Warren (Minnesota), Colin Brazzell (Abilene), Max Anderson (Kentucky), Jake Merklinger (UConn), and Jamal Wallace (Utah) due to injuries, position, or production as a whole.

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