SEC Games With Title and Playoff Implications Tennessee Fans Should Watch

Tennessee football has the weekend off, but Saturday's SEC schedule could have a major impact on the conference standings and College Football Playoff race. The Volunteers enter their bye week at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. They are looking to regroup following a 27-24 loss to South Carolina.

With November approaching, several SEC teams remain in contention for conference title opportunities and playoff consideration. Five games on Saturday could reshape that picture. Some results could also help Tennessee gain ground in the crowded SEC standings.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes in the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 24-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida

Saturday's biggest SEC matchup features Georgia and Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The world's largest outdoor cocktail party is always a big tilt. Jon Sumrall is making his debut in the game. While Kirby Smart has been here many times before.

Georgia enters the game at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in SEC play. The Bulldogs remain near the top of the conference standings. Florida is 5-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. A Georgia victory would strengthen the Bulldogs' SEC Championship position while handing Florida its third conference loss.

A Florida upset would create more movement near the top of the standings and boost the Gators' playoff resume. For Tennessee, a Florida loss would provide immediate help. The Gators currently share the Volunteers' 3-2 SEC record.

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss

Ole Miss hosts Auburn at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network in another matchup with postseason implications. The Rebels enter Saturday at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play.

Ole Miss is looking to bounce back from its loss to Texas and keep its playoff hopes alive. Auburn enters at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. An Auburn upset would give Ole Miss its third SEC loss and further complicate the Rebels' path through November.

That result would also benefit Tennessee. The Volunteers and Rebels currently have identical conference records. An Ole Miss loss would leave Tennessee with fewer SEC defeats entering next weekend.

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) pursues during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas

Texas hosts Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Longhorns enter the matchup at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. They remain in the playoff conversation but have little room for another setback. Mississippi State is 4-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. A Texas victory would move the Longhorns to 3-2 in the SEC, matching Tennessee's conference record. Texas holds the head to head, with a win over the Vols.

A Mississippi State upset would hand Texas its third conference loss and deal another blow to its playoff hopes. Tennessee already owns a head-to-head loss against Texas this season. A Longhorns setback could become valuable as the conference standings tighten.

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks on during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 23 Missouri at Arkansas

Missouri travels to Arkansas for a 7:45 p.m. ET matchup on SEC Network. The Tigers enter Saturday at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

Missouri is looking to rebound from a 31-3 loss to Ole Miss. Another defeat would make its path toward postseason contention more difficult. Arkansas enters the game at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. A Missouri victory would move the Tigers to 3-2 in the SEC, matching Tennessee. An Arkansas upset would instead drop Missouri to 2-3. The Volunteers defeated Arkansas 24-17 earlier this season. Another Razorbacks victory over an SEC opponent could also add context to Tennessee's earlier road win.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina at Oklahoma

South Carolina visits Oklahoma at 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Gamecocks enter Saturday at 4-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play after defeating Tennessee last weekend.

Oklahoma is also 4-3 overall but sits at 2-2 in conference play. A Sooners victory would move Oklahoma to 3-2 in the SEC while handing South Carolina its fourth conference loss. A South Carolina victory would bring the Gamecocks to 3-3 and drop Oklahoma to 2-3.

While this matchup carries less immediate SEC title significance than Georgia–Florida, both teams are trying to remain relevant in the postseason picture. For Tennessee, it also provides another look at the South Carolina team that handed the Vols their second loss.

Tennessee's Playoff Hopes Remain in Focus

The Volunteers cannot improve their record during the bye week, but several conference opponents could suffer important setbacks.

Losses by Florida and Ole Miss would be especially helpful. Both teams currently sit alongside Tennessee at 3-2 in SEC play. However, the Volunteers must handle their own remaining schedule. Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium on November 7 to face Kentucky, which leads the SEC at 5-1 in conference play.

A victory over the Wildcats would strengthen Tennessee's postseason resume and potentially change the conference race. Until then, Saturday's results could give the Volunteers some much-needed help without taking the field.

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