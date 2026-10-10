SEC Week 6 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Crawford
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers and many other SEC teams are set to play in a contest this weekend. As always, Vols On SI is here to share our predictions for each game, as we do every week.
And for those who have been keeping up, you know that we will have a guest every week. As for this week, we have former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford. Crawford is the sixth guest to make an appearance in this series, as he looks to go perfect and pass Devrin Young, who remains at the top of the leaderboard.
Ahead of the predictions, make sure you follow Jeremiah Crawford on instagram HERE or on X HERE.
Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri
• Jeremiah Crawford: Missouri
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
• Josh Greer: Missouri
• Eli Elrod: Missouri
• Major Passons: Texas A&M
South Carolina at No. 16 Florida
• Jeremiah Crawford: Florida
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Josh Greer: Florida
• Eli Elrod: Florida
• Major Passons: Florida
No. 1 Texas at Oklahoma
• Jeremiah Crawford: Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Texas
• Major Passons: Texas
No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
• Jeremiah Crawford: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
No. 10 LSU at Kentucky
• Jeremiah Crawford: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: LSU
• Eli Elrod: Kentucky
• Major Passons: LSU
No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama
• Jeremiah Crawford: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas
• Jeremiah Crawford: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
Vols On SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (51-7)
• Caleb Sisk: (50-8)
• Eli Elrod: (49-9)
• Josh Greer: (49-9)
• Dale Dowden: (46-12)
Guest Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: TBD
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_