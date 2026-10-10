SEC Week 6 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Crawford

The Tennessee Volunteers and many other SEC teams are set to play in a contest this weekend. As always, Vols On SI is here to share our predictions for each game, as we do every week.

And for those who have been keeping up, you know that we will have a guest every week. As for this week, we have former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford. Crawford is the sixth guest to make an appearance in this series, as he looks to go perfect and pass Devrin Young, who remains at the top of the leaderboard.

Ahead of the predictions, make sure you follow Jeremiah Crawford on instagram HERE or on X HERE.

Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Missouri

• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

• Josh Greer: Missouri

• Eli Elrod: Missouri

• Major Passons: Texas A&M

South Carolina at No. 16 Florida

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Florida

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Florida

• Josh Greer: Florida

• Eli Elrod: Florida

• Major Passons: Florida

No. 1 Texas at Oklahoma

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs safety Khalil Barnes (7) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Texas

• Caleb Sisk: Texas

• Dale Dowden: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Eli Elrod: Texas

• Major Passons: Texas

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Sep 26, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: LSU

• Eli Elrod: Kentucky

• Major Passons: LSU

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Jeremiah Crawford: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

Vols On SI Leaderboard

• Major Passons: (51-7)

• Caleb Sisk: (50-8)

• Eli Elrod: (49-9)

• Josh Greer: (49-9)

• Dale Dowden: (46-12)

Guest Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)

• Jeremiah Crawford: TBD

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.