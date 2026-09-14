Send Em In: Tennessee Mailbag Following Win vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers won their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 45-24.

Following this win, fans sent their questions, comments, and hot takes, and we have picked five topics to discuss out of the many submissions. To be featured in the next Send Em In mailbag, check the details below.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

1. Daune Morris' Performance

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) catches the ball during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Daune Morris looked so good against Georgia Tech on Saturday."

I absolutely agree. He was electric when hitting the hole and is too fast for others to keep up with. I believe that Morris could be someone who rises in the role that he has, as I believe he is worthy enough to be a big time back, and someone who rushes the ball as the No. 2 running back. One could argue that he might even be the No. 2 running back in terms of talent.

2. Who Do You Need to See More From?

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Hey Vols on SI, who do you need to see more from?"

I will give you two names, one on offense and the other on defense. On offense, I want to see more from DaSaahn Brame. He was one of the players I believed would have a breakout season, and he still could, but I would like to see his usage rate go up within the next two weeks. In terms of the defensive side of the ball, I want to see more of Jadon Perlotte. I feel like he hasn't been used as much, which is partially due to the number of players that Tennessee has at linebacker. I would love to see him have some more reps at linebacker with the Vols this week.

3. Faizon Brandon's Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I aksed you last week, but do you feel Faizon played well?"

Welcome back to the network. Yes, I do feel he played well. It may not be the prettiest stat sheet, but when it comes to working on the road and everything that he provided, I feel that Brandon passed the test.

4. Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Fans

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans react in the stands against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee packed that stadium out. Just goes to show that Tennessee fans can't be messed with."

Yeah, I would say that there were plenty of Tennessee fans there. Don't sleep on the Georgia Tech fan base; they put up a good fight, but I would say that it was 50/50 at best from what I saw.

5. Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State Predictions

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What's your prediction on Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State?"

That article will come out later in the week, but I will tell you this much: I believe the Vols win by a healthy amount.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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