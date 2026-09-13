What Tennessee Football's Win Over Georgia Tech Means

The Tennessee Volunteers wrapped up their second game of the season as they defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, the home stadium for the Yellow Jackets. The final score of the game was 45-24.

This win brings up many great points moving forward. Here is what the win means for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Football Can Be Trusted on the Road

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel after after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that is most notable is the fact that the Tennessee Volunteers can be trusted in a road game. This is something that some worried about, especially with many of the players playing in a new defensive scheme. Not only were the Vols sound on both sides of the ball, but I do feel as if the coaches did their job when it comes to settling these players down. Smart timeouts and great motivation from the staff were just two of the many things that helped contribute to a massive Tennessee win on the road at Georgia Tech.

Tennessee Football Will Have a Chance to Enter the Texas Game 3-0

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While no test can be overlooked, it is also worth noting that the Vols have around a 99% chance of winning the game against the Kennesaw State Owls. This means that there is a great chance that the Vols will enter their first game against an SEC opponent with a 3-0 record. Texas is also ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation, which means that the Vols will have a chance to get a win against the No. 1 team in the entire country.

Tennessee Needs to Keep Things Condensed

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, it is safe to say that the Vols will need to keep things a bit condensed when it comes to both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. I would like to see a basic play-calling game from the Vols when they take on the Owls. Tennessee is good enough to defeat this team with vanilla play-calling, which leads me to believe that the Vols shouldn't put anything on film that they don't have to, which is something that Texas hasn't had the luxury of doing. This gives the Vols a massive advantage.

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