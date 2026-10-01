Shamurad Umarov's Injury Status Ahead of the Tennessee vs. Auburn Game

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their fifth game of the season, as they are nearly halfway through their regular season already. This game is the second contest that the Vols will play in conference play, as they are fresh off their defeat against the Texas Longhorns, who defeated the Vols by a score of 20-17.

The Vols currently have a record of 3-1 and are looking for their fourth victory of the season, but they have a tough team ahead of them, as they are set to take on an Auburn team that has plenty of familiar faces on the other side, including Alex Golesh, Chas Nimrod, and, of course, Tim Banks. This is a team that will want to beat Tennessee almost more than any other team due to the ties that some of the higher-ups have to Tennessee.

Shamurad Umarov's Official Injury Status

Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov (74) yells in celebration after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Vols, they will need to get back on track, but they may have to do that without one of their best offensive linemen, as Shamurad Umarov was on the injury report on Wednesday night. The talented guard is someone who has played a ton this season, but his status is up in the air for Auburn, as he is currently "questionable".

This is horrible news for the Vols, who are already without Wendell Moe Jr. after it was reported that he suffered a season-ending injury against the Texas Longhorns a game ago. This means that the Vols may have to start two different guards than they are used to starting against a solid defensive line and, of course, a solid defensive coordinator in DJ Durkin.

The Vols need Umarov more than many may know, although fans have pointed out some bad plays that he has had this season. The Vols would be better off allowing Umarov to play and be one of the guards, while only having to figure out a plan for the other guard spot.

This status is subject to change, as the Vols will be required to release an injury report for the next two days, as they hope to upgrade Umarov to probable or even active.

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