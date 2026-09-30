Tennessee Football Star Now Set to Miss the Remainder of the 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have had plenty of different players suffer season-ending injuries throughout the 2026 season, including some of their starters who began the year at the top of the depth chart. One of the players who was injured early on in the season is Ethan Davis, who appeared to be the biggest blow to this Tennessee offense on the injury report, but unfortunately, the Vols will now be without arguably their biggest offensive star and most proven player for the remainder of the season.

Wendell Moe Jr. Out for the Season

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) gestures after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player is Wendell Moe Jr. Moe Jr. is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the 2026 college football season after suffering an injury against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. This is a big blow due to the fact that he was the only preseason All-American on the Tennessee Volunteers roster, and is a returning All-SEC selection from last season.

The talented prospect played guard for the Vols and was one of the better guards in all of college football due to his ability to use his feet and hands together, while also being one of the more agile offensive linemen in the entire country.

Moe Jr. originally joined the Tennessee Volunteers prior to the 2025 college football season, as he was previously with the Arizona Wildcats, before announcing his transfer destination. At the time, this appeared to be a solid move, but Tennessee later realized that this was a game-changing move for the next two seasons. Now that Moe Jr. is injured, Tennessee will have to turn their focus to what is next, as they are very thin at the offensive line position group, which is something that was showcased during staring the game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

The Vols will likely have Donovan Haslam as a starter, or they will begin to start Jesse Perry at the other guard spot with Sham Umarov, while Ory Williams remains as the offensive tackle on the right side of the line.

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