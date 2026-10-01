The Latest on Faizon Brandon’s Status After Injury Scare vs. Texas

Tennessee fans received encouraging news about starting quarterback Faizon Brandon following an injury scare against No. 1 Texas.

Brandon is not listed on Tennessee’s initial SEC Student Athlete Availability Report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Auburn, indicating that the Volunteers expect their freshman quarterback to be available.

Brandon Leaves Texas Game With Injury

The concern began early in the second quarter of Tennessee’s 20 to 17 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Brandon appeared to injure his throwing shoulder after being tackled on a designed quarterback run. Tennessee’s medical staff evaluated him on the field before he walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent.

Brandon spent time in the tent before emerging and throwing on the sideline. Backup quarterback George MacIntyre temporarily took over the Tennessee offense, but Brandon was eventually cleared to return and finished the game.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) prepares to pass the ball during a college football game against Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the injury scare, Brandon completed 17 of 29 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded a career-high 23 rushing attempts while facing consistent pressure from the Texas defense, which finished with 10 sacks.

Heupel Says Brandon Was Cleared to Return

Following the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel confirmed that Brandon had been evaluated and cleared by the medical staff before returning.

“He was able to come back. Felt healthy and ready to play,” Heupel said.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Texas during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon continued to take hits after returning and received additional treatment following the game, but the latest update provides an encouraging sign heading into Tennessee’s next SEC matchup.

Brandon Expected to Be Available Against Auburn

Brandon’s absence from Tennessee’s initial availability report is significant. This is especially the case, considering he was absent from the post-game press conference after receiving treatment following the game.

Under SEC policy, schools are required to report players whose availability for an upcoming conference game is uncertain. The reports are updated throughout the week before a final game day report is released 90 minutes before kickoff.

While Brandon’s absence from the report does not necessarily guarantee that he is completely free of soreness, it indicates Tennessee currently expects its starting quarterback to play.

Barring a change before kickoff, Brandon should be available when No. 17 Tennessee hosts Auburn on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Fireworks leave colored smoke over a checkered Neyland Stadium during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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