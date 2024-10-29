Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy Named a Semifinalist for National Award
Tennessee’s defense has been one of the most surprising units in the entire country in college football in 2024. Even more surprising than the defense as a whole is the Vols’ secondary.
The back end of the defense was seen as one of the biggest weaknesses on the team entering the season, but through seven games, it has been a strength. The player who deserves the most credit for the transformation of Tennessee's secondary is Jermod McCoy, and it seems like McCoy is starting to receive the credit that he deserves.
It was announced on Tuesday that McCoy has been named a semi-finalist for the 2024 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. This award is given to the best defensive back in college football every year. If McCoy can take this award home, he will join elite company in Tennessee history.
The only other Vol to ever win the Jim Thorpe Award was Eric Berry in 2009. Berry is one of the greatest defensive players in SEC history, meaning that McCoy would put his name next to one of the all-time greats to wear orange and white.
McCoy has been the lockdown corner that Tennessee has been looking for. He has not allowed a touchdown all season and is fifth in the SEC with seven passes defended and five passes broken up. He most recently had one of the most important plays in Tennessee's victory over Alabama when he intercepted Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe in the endzone while covering superstar receiver Ryan Williams.
That is just one of the many plays that McCoy has made in the secondary for Tennessee this season. After playing for Oregon State as a freshman, McCoy is proving that he is an SEC-caliber corner with a bright future.
