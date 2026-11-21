The Tennessee Volunteers have had a solid 8-2 start to the season, including some massive wins over teams such as Alabama and Kentucky. This time around, they will be playing against one of their biggest enemies, Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and his LSU Tigers will be coming to town to play against the Vols, and they will have to play against one of the best defensive backs in the conference.

That player is Kayin Lee.

Kayin Lee is Making a Name for Himself at Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) intercepts a pass on Alabama’s final play during aa college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network, Lee leads the SEC among cornerbacks in lowest passer rating when targeted. Here is the list that was put together.

Kayin Lee, Tennessee: 35.7

Jalyn Crawford, Ole Miss: 40.2

Quay’sheed Scott, South Carolina: 45.3

DJ Pickett, LSU: 47.1

Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma: 51.8

Jahlil Florence, Missouri: 53.3

Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia: 53.6

Eli Bowen, Oklahoma: 56.0

Joker Johnson, Arkansas: 56.6

Shelton Lewis, Arkansas: 62.8

Lowest passer rating when targeted, SEC CBs:



Kayin Lee, Tennessee: 35.7

Jalyn Crawford, Ole Miss: 40.2

Quay’sheed Scott, South Carolina: 45.3

DJ Pickett, LSU: 47.1

Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma: 51.8

Jahlil Florence, Missouri: 53.3

Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia: 53.6

Eli Bowen,… pic.twitter.com/ozGQQNnjcG — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 20, 2026

Lee is in his first season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He transferred in from Auburn and has been a defensive weapon for the Vols since joining the roster.

He primarily plays outside corner for the Vols and is on the opposite side of the field that Ty Redmond is on. This is why he has been extremely important, as teams have a tendency to look the other way. When they do that, they are throwing at one of, if not the best, cornerbacks when it comes to production across the SEC.

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Lee has two interceptions this season, including one against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which was as sweet as can be. He also had an interception against the Texas Longhorns, which means that he is making plays against the biggest teams on the schedule.

He also has three pass deflections in the season, which may not seem like an elite showing, and it's not compared to someone like Redmond; however, this is something worth taking a look at when he is limiting the wide receivers he plays against.

Regardless, the fact that he leads the league in this statistic just goes to show that he is a weapon for the defensive scheme, even if he isn't the exact face of the production like Dejuan Lane, who has five interceptions, or Xavier Gilliam on the interior of the defensive line.

Lee is working himself into a massive role and is extremely reliable. It seems reasonable to believe that a big end to the season could be coming for the DB.

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