Bold Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. LSU
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The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the LSU Tigers, in what appears to be another homecoming game for Lane Kiffin. This is a great chance for the Vols to get their revenge in a game that matters the most, as they make a push for their second playoff appearance in three years.
Ahead of the game, the Vols on SI staff put together some bold predictions.
Caleb Sisk - Faizon Brandon Scores 3+ Times
"It has been noted that the Tennessee Volunteers don't know who will be the starting quarterback yet, as the decision will be made closer to kickoff. However, it is likely that Tennessee plays both, especially if George MacIntyre is the starter. However, with Faizon Brandon's ability to run the ball, and this allowing the passing game to get going, I believe Brandon will have one of the best days, if not the best day of his entire season. I believe he finds the end zone in some form or fashion at least three times," Sisk said.
Dale Dowden - Tennessee Finishes With Multiple Passing TDs
"The Vols will have multiple passing TDs this week as the LSU defense will prioritize stopping the run," Dowden said.
Charles Mays - Ty Redmond Finishes With His First Interception of the Season
"I don't know if this is really bold, but can we get a Ty Redmond interception this season? He's put in phenomenal work all year, and it's time to see him get a pick," Mays said.
Josh Greer - DeSean Bishop Rushes for 125+ and 2+ TDs, Defense Records 4+ Sacks and 2+ Turnovers
"DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee's defense records four sacks and forces two turnovers. Another great day for the star running back and the defense as a whole," Greer said.
Major Passons - Tennessee Forces 3+ Turnovers
"LSU's Sam Leavitt is one of the better playmakers in the country from the quarterback position. There are times he makes plays that few others can make. The issue is he also makes several turnover-worthy plays. The Vols will capitalize on this and force the Tigers' offense into 3 turnovers," Passons said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_