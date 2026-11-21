The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the LSU Tigers, in what appears to be another homecoming game for Lane Kiffin. This is a great chance for the Vols to get their revenge in a game that matters the most, as they make a push for their second playoff appearance in three years.

Ahead of the game, the Vols on SI staff put together some bold predictions.

Caleb Sisk - Faizon Brandon Scores 3+ Times

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It has been noted that the Tennessee Volunteers don't know who will be the starting quarterback yet, as the decision will be made closer to kickoff. However, it is likely that Tennessee plays both, especially if George MacIntyre is the starter. However, with Faizon Brandon's ability to run the ball, and this allowing the passing game to get going, I believe Brandon will have one of the best days, if not the best day of his entire season. I believe he finds the end zone in some form or fashion at least three times," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden - Tennessee Finishes With Multiple Passing TDs

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) catches a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Vols will have multiple passing TDs this week as the LSU defense will prioritize stopping the run," Dowden said.

Charles Mays - Ty Redmond Finishes With His First Interception of the Season

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates a turnover on downs during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I don't know if this is really bold, but can we get a Ty Redmond interception this season? He's put in phenomenal work all year, and it's time to see him get a pick," Mays said.

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Josh Greer - DeSean Bishop Rushes for 125+ and 2+ TDs, Defense Records 4+ Sacks and 2+ Turnovers

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while Tennessee's defense records four sacks and forces two turnovers. Another great day for the star running back and the defense as a whole," Greer said.

Major Passons - Tennessee Forces 3+ Turnovers

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) intercepts a pass on Alabama’s final play during aa college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"LSU's Sam Leavitt is one of the better playmakers in the country from the quarterback position. There are times he makes plays that few others can make. The issue is he also makes several turnover-worthy plays. The Vols will capitalize on this and force the Tigers' offense into 3 turnovers," Passons said.

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