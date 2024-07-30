Tennessee Depth Chart - Previewing Vols Defense
The Tennessee Volunteers start fall camp on Wednesday in preparation for their season opener on August 31st against UT-Chattanooga. The Volunteers have plenty of knowns on their roster, with several key returning starters from a year ago. However, there are several new faces in the mix.
Today, we take a look at the projected depth chart as fall camp begins for the Vols, starting with the defense.
Nose Tackle
- Omari Thomas
- Elijah Simmons
- Daevin Hobbs
The Nose tackle spot is arguably the Vols' deepest position group on the defensive side of the football. Thomas, Simmons and Hobbs could all be thrown into the fire and play serviceable minutes. Thomas is the returning starter and has played in 48 collegiate football games. This unit knows the standard.
Defensive Tackle
- Bryson Eason
- Omarr Norman-Lott
- Jaxson Moi
Like Thomas, Bryson Eason has been on this roster for half of a decade and he has plenty of solid college experience. Omarr Norman-Lott is in his second year with the program after having transferred from Arizona State and will play a role this fall. Moi is a new transfer from Stanford, you'd imagine he will take time to acclimate.
Defensive End
- Dominic Bailey
- Tyre West
- Jayson Jenkins
This will be Dominic Bailey's first season assuming a starting role for the Vols after having sat behind Tyler Barron for the last several seasons. With the exit of Barron, there's also more room for Tyre West to earn playing time on this roster as well.
LEO
- James Pearce Jr.
- Joshua Josephs
- Caleb Herring
- Jordan Ross
Without a doubt the most talented room this Tennessee roster posesses. James Pearce Jr is expected to be the first EDGE rusher off the NFL Draft Board. Joshua Josephs flashed his talents as a sophomore a year ago. Caleb Herring is a year two edge rusher who's put on a tremendous amount of weight entering his sophomore campaign. They are all joined by five-star freshman Jordan Ross as well.
Mike
- Keenan Pili
- Jeremiah Telander
- Edwin Spillman
Keenan Pili showed immense promise last offseason and to start the year at MLB, until his season was cut short by a triceps injury. He returns for his seventh season of college football and will be the central focus of this unit. Jeremiah Telander shocked some by cracking the lineup at times as a true freshman a year ago.
Will
- Arion Carter
- Kalib Perry
- Jalen Smith
Arguably their least experienced group, the Will Linebacker will likely be battled for in camp between Sophomore Arion Carter and junior Kalib Perry. Though it appears Arion Carter may have the upper hand and the higher ceiling of the two athletes.
CB
- Rickey Gibson III
- Jermod McCoy
- Jordan Matthews
- Jalen McMurray
Tennessee has to find two starting corners for the season, and they know they have at least one for sure. Rickey Gibson III played lights out as a true freshman a year ago and he's provided tremendous anticipation for his sophomre campaign. One of the transfer portal additions is likely to start across from Gibson, seemingly Jermod McCoy from Oregon State.
SS
- Andre Turrentine
- John Slaughter
- Edrees Farooq
Turrentine is in his third season with his homestate Vols after starting his career with Ohio State and he's solidified the strong safety position entering the season. It'll be his first season as the true No. 1 at strong safety for the Vols.
FS
- Jakobe Thomas
- Will Brooks
- Christian Charles
A two year starter at Middle Tennessee State, Jakobe Thomas made the leap to SEC football this offseason and will assume a starting role for the Vols. He will be backed up by Will Brooks.
STAR
- Jourdan Thomas
- Boo Carter
- Chritsian Harrison
Thomas has played in 25 football games in two seasons in Knoxville, but never in a starting role. This is a major growth season for Thomas. Freshman Boo Carter has shown reasons for optimism for his career moving forward.
