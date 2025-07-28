Volunteer Country

Joel Wyatt Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers

Joel Wyatt, a 2026 prospect, has announced his commitment to Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to add more players to the 2026 recruiting class and they did just that on Monday. Joel Wyatt, a 2026 ATH, has annoucned his commitment to the Volunteers.

Wyatt is rated as a four-star prospect, the 46th-best player in the country, the fifth-best ATH and the second-best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings. Wyatt took official visits to both Tennessee and Vanderbilt this summer, and ultimately, it was the Volunteers who came out on top. LSU also earned an unofficial visit from LSU before he visited Knoxville.

Tennessee 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OL
  • Zach Groves, EDGE
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Kedric Golston II, EDGE
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • KJ McClain, S
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Edward Baker, OL
  • Luke Thompson, S
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB
  • Legend Bey, ATH
  • Brayden Rouse, LB
  • TJ White, LB
  • Dereon Albert, DL
  • Zay Anderson, CB
  • Darryl Rivers, DL
  • Javonte Smith, S
  • Jowell Combay, S
  • JB Shabazz, OL
  • Jamyan Theodore, CB
  • Joel Wyatt, ATH

