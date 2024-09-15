Tennessee Dominates Kent State With A 71 Point Showing
The Tennessee Volunteers have officially finalized their game with the Kent State Golden Flashes and won in dominant fashion as the Vols walked away with a 71-0 victory on Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium.
The Vols put up another record-breaking game just like the past two weeks but this time it was the most points in a single half by an FBS school in at least 20 years as the Vols put up 65 points in the first half compared to the Golden Flashes hanging 0 on this Vols defense.
This Tennessee defense has four straight games without allowing an offensive touchdown which is a huge improvement from the struggles they have had in the past 5+ years.
Nico Iamaleava had a deep touchdown pass in this one for 53 yards to Chris Brazzell which is the first time they connected all season long. The rushing attack was the story as Dylan Sampson had four touchdowns and DeSean Bishop had two touchdowns.
Gaston Moore looked really well driving down the field on two drives which resulted in a Miles Kitselman touchdown and the first touchdown catch as a Vol for Mike Matthews who is available for the first time on the offense since the beginning of the season as he was cleared earlier this week from an injury bugging him.
Peyton Lewis was the star of the second half getting the majority of the reps while having Jake Merklinger taking snaps and making the most of his time in the backfield as the Vols steamrolled the Golden Flashes.
Tennessee will now turn their focus to the Oklahoma Sooners who they will take on in Norman, Oklahoma just a week from today in the most anticipated game of the month and of the week as College Gameday will be in attendance. The Vols will look to continue their dominance in that one as they are arguably the hottest team in the country.
