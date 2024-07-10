Tennessee EDGE Rusher James Pearce Ranked Inside Top-10 Players in CFB 25
It's been ten years since the last version of a college football video game has been released. EA Sports, given the changes in the NIL Department of College Football, is now back with a EA CFB25 and it has the college football world buzzing. Whether you're intrigued enough to purchase and play the game, it's certainly provided talking points entering the 2024 season.
Wednesday, EA Sports released their top-10 overall ranked players in the game:
- Will Johnson, Michigan CB - 96 OVR
- Wil Campbell, LSU LT - 96 OVR
- Ollie Gordon, Ok State RB - 96 OVR
- James Pearce Jr, Tenn EDGE - 95 OVR
- Caleb Downs, OSU S - 95 OVR
- Travis Hunter, Colorado ATH - 95 OVR
- Malaki Starks, Georiga S - 95 OVR
- Mason Graham, Michigan DT - 95 OVR
- Quinshon Judkins, OSU RB - 95 OVR
- Tate Ratledge, Georgia OL - 95 OVR
Pearce Jr was the only Tennessee Volunteer football player ranked inside the Top-100 on the video game set to be released this month.
- Georgia - 95 overall
- Ohio State - 93 overall
- Oregon - 93 overall
- Alabama - 92 overall
- Texas - 92 Overall
- Clemson - 90 overall
- Notre Dame - 90 overall
- LSU - 90 overall
- Penn State - 88 overall
- Utah - 88 overall
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.