Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Ranked Amongst Toughest Environments in New Video Game

The Tennessee Volunteers' Neyland Stadium has been listed as one of the toughest places to play in the new EA Sports college football video game.

Christian Kirby

Fireworks are set off before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in a checkered Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Fireworks are set off before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in a checkered Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
The Tennessee Volunteers' Neyland Stadium is one of the largest venues in college football and has created some daunting environments that make defeating the Vols at home a massive challenge. These hostile environments are expected to be replicated in EA Sports' newest video game.

Recently, the developer announced which stadiums would provide players with the toughest home-field advantage and provided rankings of the venues that would present the most challenges. Neyland Stadium was listed as the 12th toughest place to play, which also ranks fifth in the SEC.

The Volunteers were unbeaten at home during the 2024 college football season and are looking to continue their win streak as they host a plethora of extremely tough opponents in 2025. The team's first home game of the season will be on Saturday, September 6th, against East Tennessee State.

EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

