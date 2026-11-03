Tennessee Football Coach Alec Abeln Reveals the Importance of Multiple Tight End Sets

Tennessee's tight ends have several responsibilities in the Volunteers' offense. From contributing in the passing game to helping in pass protection, the position offers plenty of opportunities. On Tuesday, Tight ends coach Alec Abeln discussed the room's development and what makes the position attractive to recruits.

Two Tight End Sets Give Tennessee a Recruiting Advantage

Tennessee's use of two-tight-end sets is a major selling point when the coaching staff talks with recruits. Abeln said the approach gives younger players more opportunities to get on the field while also helping prepare them for the next level.

"Yeah, I think first and foremost it's more opportunities for young guys to play. Also, you look at the direction that the NFL is headed, man, two tight end sets getting prepared for that level, being asked to do a lot of things that those guys are doing, it's a huge selling point for us," Abeln said.

The ability to contribute in multiple formations gives Tennessee's tight ends an opportunity to develop in different areas of the game. It also gives recruits a clearer picture of how they could fit into the offense.

Tennessee Tight Ends Improving in Pass Protection

Pass protection has also been an important area of development for the tight end room.

Abeln said the group has made progress over the last several weeks and recently found additional time to work on the fundamentals. "Yeah, I think, you know, last week did a lot of, two weeks ago did some good things, had some good pickups. I think fundamentally they've taken a lot of steps. Shoot, we stole an indie period during a special teams period today and got some really good work," Abeln said.

He also discussed how experience and familiarity with defensive alignments help tight ends become more comfortable in pass protection. "I think those guys have bought into it and the more you get comfortable doing it, the more you understand what you're trying to do, you understand launch points, you understand alignments of the guys, the more comfortable you feel with it, the easier that stuff gets," Abeln said.

Former Vol Miles Kitselman's Time in Knoxville

Abeln used former Vol Miles Kitselman as an example about being a valuable option in short-yardage situations. When talking about a tight end's ability to carry the football near the goal line, resulting in multiple touchdown opportunities. Abeln pointed to a drill the coaching staff uses during spring practice and training camp to help develop that ability. “Yeah, I mean just, you know, we do a drill called goal line tackle in camp and spring every year where it's you on a free hat... his ability to produce force and momentum in a short space, he's a powerful twitched-up guy," Abeln said.

Alec Abeln Previews Kentucky's Defense

Abeln also discussed the challenge Kentucky presents for No. 16 Tennessee's offense on Saturday. He described the Wildcats as a disciplined, well-coached defense that does a good job of playing together and compensating when individual players make mistakes.

"Yeah, they're multiple, they're well-coached, guys do a good job playing through the echo of it. I think where maybe they aren't in the best call, guys make it right for them where maybe one guy gets beat on a play, other guys like they play really complete defense where they don't give you a whole lot of things," Abeln said.

Kentucky's ability to show different looks will require Tennessee to be prepared and adjust during the game. "They're multiple, they're sound in their scheme, they do enough that's different that challenges you in some ways and talks you out of certain things... but they're well-coached, they play hard, they've got good players and it'll be a real challenge for us on Saturday," Abeln said.

Tennessee will look to continue getting contributions from its tight ends in multiple areas as the Volunteers prepare for another SEC matchup. The No. 8 Wildcats are coming off a bye after a blowout win over Vanderbilt.

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