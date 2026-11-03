Everything DaSaahn Brame Said Leading up to Facing Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers offense has been a mixed bag of results so far this year, but one of the brighter spots has been TE DaSaahn Brame. Brame has had some moments he certainly would want back, but overall, he has shown himself to be a weapon for the offense. His catching ability and instincts when he has the ball have been evident. His speed from the TE position has also consistently given problems to opposing defenses.

If the Vols want to make the College Football Playoff and continue working towards their goals this season, then Brame will be a big factor. Leading up to facing Kentucky, Brame spoke to the media.

DaSaahn Brame on the Mindset of the TE Position Group This Week

“Yeah, I mean we've had an extra week of prep with having a bye week last week. So, we're just all kind of dialed in and really focus on the minute details for this week.”

DaSaahn Brame on the Excitement of a Night Game in Neyland Stadium

“No, we're all we're all super excited. You know, I remember last year I know it's Trent and Luca's first night game, so kind of hyping them up and giving them like what it's going to be like, but it's definitely it's a great environment. We're excited to be in front of our fans again.”

DaSaahn Brame on Wanting to Catch a Touchdown That Counts This Week

“Yeah. I mean, yeah, like I was saying, kind of just staying patient. I know my time's coming for that. So, kind of just doing my job and doing my work for the team and I know that'll come.”

DaSaahn Brame on His Role Doing a Variety of Things

“Yeah, like if I wanted to become more of a complete tight end, that's exactly what I needed. Be able to block in line and in the box and also be up make plays in space.”

DaSaahn Brame on if it is Easier to Stay Patient Being Able to See the Growth

“Yeah, most definitely. It's like talking to coach Abeln just how much I'm just got to keep growing every week and it's definitely easy to stay patient, see how much better I'm getting week just taking those steps.”

DaSaahn Brame on What Experience the Growth has Been Like

“Yeah, I know. It feels great like from week one from Furman to now. It's just like I just feel like a completely different player. Like I feel more calm and more comfortable out there playing in space and in the box as well.”

DaSaahn Brame on How the Offense is Holding Each Other Accountable to Fix Issues

“Yeah, you know, in practice always we're holding each other accountable, making sure we're everyone's point on and off and being really demonstrative and making sure everyone's just like I said earlier, focus on the minute details.”

DaSaahn Brame on if Anything Changed Throughout the Week to Focus on the Details

“Yeah, like on my touchdown just kind of making sure like just telling the outside receiver like hey you're off or like just kind of helping them just because everyone has a lot going on and just making sure, they're focused on their job and anything we can do to help each other out is what we got to do.”

DaSaahn Brame on How He Became the Fullback Dive Carrier

“Yeah. No, I had a lot. I played running back when I was younger up to middle school and I played, I had a little prior experience in high school, too. So, I mean, I feel like that maybe helped out a little bit, but they did that previously with Miles, too, a couple years ago. I don't know if you remember that, but just I feel great that they trust me to be in that role.”

DaSaahn Brame on if He Had to Campaign to be the Carrier

“No, it was Ethan before he got hurt and then kind of coach Abeln moved me to that spot.”

DaSaahn Brame on George MacIntyre at South Carolina

“I feel like the pro was it was pretty good. It held up. I feel like he's just that's a plus for him, too, is how comfortable he's been in the pocket and how much he's grown as well.”

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