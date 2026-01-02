Tennessee Football DB Jalen McMurray Makes His NFL Draft Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a solid job when it comes to getting guys into the NFL, regardless of how they are doing these days in the league. The Vols have been one of the better teams at doing that, and there will be many more who will come through the program and go to the NFL. The Vols have been able to do this in multiple instances with guys who come through the high school scene, but they have also been able to get some transfer guys and turn them into an NFL prospect.

This is the exact thing that they did with a multi-game starter for them this season, Jalen McMurray. McMurray is one of the players who played in the slot for the Vols on the defensive side and in the defensive back room. He was phenomenal at different points of the season and stepped up in a major way following the Boo Carter situation. Carter has been one of the many transfers, but this is more solid news than that for the Vols, as it was announced that McMurray is entering the NFL Draft. He is also expected to play in the Senior Bowl. This is huge news for the Vols' DB, and could be a steal in the draft, or if he doesn't get drafted, he will be a steal as a priority undrafted free agent.

Here is what was said.

Jalen McMurray Makes NFL Draft Announcement

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) celebrates his defensive play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Thank you college football. First and foremost, all glory to god. I'm incredibly grateful and humbled by his blessings. Thank you to all of the Tennessee coaches, staff, and my brothers for the standard, the work, and the bone we all built together. Vol Nation, thank you for the unmatched support at home and on the road. From the moment I arrived, you made Knoxville feel like home. Representing this city and university on and off the field, especially through the community, has meant more than words can say. I'm thankful to Temple University where my college journey began, and I'm endlessly grateful to my family for their love and sacrifices. And as I move into the next phase of my football journey, I'll carry everything Knoxville has given me moving forward. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. VFL," Jalen McMurray stated when making a post on his social media.

More Vols News