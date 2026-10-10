Tennessee Football Escapes Fayetteville With a Victory Over Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks played against each other on Saturday, which was a game that many believed could be close due to the history, but also that the Vols would win in big fashion.

In the end, the final score of the game was 24-17, as the Vols won the contest on the road.

How the Game Played Out

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by Arkansas linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith (25) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols got off to a strong start on the defensive side of the ball, as arguably their best defender, Xavier Gilliam, got a strip-sack and recovered the ball. This was a massive moment for the Vols, and they needed continued success from their group.

The Vols would be the first team to score in the contest, as they scored seven points, although their star kicker, Cooper Ranvier, missed a field goal before this would eventually happen. The touchdown was thanks to a great play-action sell to the right side, as George MacIntyre, who was getting his first start of his career, delivered a strike to Trent Thomas, who is a tight end for the Vols. This was a big play for Tennessee.

They would then hope to shut the Razorbacks out, but after multiple fumbles for the Vols, an interception for the Hogs, and a missed kick by the Razorbacks, the Arkansas program would come to life. Braylen Russell would find the end zone, and so would their star tight end, Jaden Platt. This would give them a lead by 14-7, before the Vols would kick a field goal, and later punch them back in the mouth with a game-changing drive by DaSaahn Brame. Brame had a 68-yard reception and capped the drive off with a touchdown from one yard out, while carrying the ball on 3rd and goal at the one.

This gave the Vols a lead that they knew they had to hold on to.

Unfortunately for the Vols, the Razorbacks immediately responded, as Max Gilbert would drain a 55-yard field goal. This was a massive moment for the Razorbacks, and one that the Vols probably hated to see in the moment. This would knot the game up at 17 with 7:20 remaining in the game for both teams.

Things weren't looking good at first, as MacIntyre was hammered, but he also threw an interception. However, great defense led to the Vols later getting the ball, and Bishop scoring following the two-minute warning. This ended the game nearly immediately, as the Razorbacks never found their groove.

The Vols will now turn their focus to Alabama, as they will return home to Knoxville, and will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. This will be their final home game before they travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks and before the bye week later this month.

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