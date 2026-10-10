The One Thing That Can Determine the Outcome of Tennessee Football vs Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers are traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the upset-minded Razorbacks this Saturday. The Vols have been far from perfect on the offensive end but have managed to obtain a record of 4-1, with their one loss being a narrow 3-point defeat to the Texas Longhorns.

The Vols will come into this game with many expecting them to win easily. The Razorbacks have struggled mightily against any Power 4 opponent they have faced this season, so Tennessee will have all the pressure. The Vols have many advantages, but this is the one thing that could swing the game.

The Volunteers Need to Contain the QB

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned, Arkansas has struggled against their quality opponents, the closest game being a 27-point defeat. Their offense has struggled as a whole, but their quarterback, KJ Jackson, can still pose a problem for the Vols' defense.

Jackson could present difficulty for the defense if they are unable to contain him in the pocket. Jackson officially only has 85 rush yards for the season, but keep in mind that in college, sacks count against rush totals. According to StatMuse, Jackson has been sacked 10 times for a loss of 71 yards. So, if we remove his sack yardage, he really is at 156 rush yards through 5 games, a number that is much more respectable.

The Volunteer defensive line has been sensational, being one of the best teams at generating sacks all year. This obviously can be a huge weapon for the defense, but they need to have lane discipline to not get burned.

The Arkansas offensive line is susceptible to giving up sacks, so the Vols should be able to generate pressure consistently. If Tennessee does not have good lane discipline, then there could be holes for Jackson to hurt them with his legs. When a mobile quarterback is able to improvise, things can get dicey for a defense.

The Vols have clear advantages in this game, but they need to be careful to still play sound, technical football. If they get too eager, then their strength could create chaos that ultimately becomes their downfall.

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