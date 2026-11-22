The Vols used both Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre at quarterback, and a defense that totaled eight sacks helped Tennessee pull away in the second half.

After the game, Brandon broke down his late runs and his catch on the Philly Special, MacIntyre discussed how his knee held up, and defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam explained what Tennessee’s defense could feel as the game wore on.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Brandon and MacIntyre Prepared to Share Quarterback Duties

Faizon Brandon

"Yeah, I feel like we both knew both of us were going to play. So we just keep working like we both are going to start, keep preparing the right way because we never know whose turn it’s going to be. So we always prepare hard because we never know when it’s our turn.

George MacIntyre

"Yeah, I just prepared for any situation. Didn’t know what it was going to look like, but was just ready for whatever."

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Faizon Brandon's Response to His Interception

"Really just try to stay in it. You know, everything isn’t going to always go well. So just keep on pushing, keep on fighting. You know, we have a great defense that’s going to have our back. So we just got to keep on pushing to make things work on offense for them."

Faizon Brandon on Late Game Runs

"Really just reading it out. One was a speed option and one was just following the running back and reading his block. So really just running the plays, and me and the running back both executed well. O-line did great up front blocking it. I thought it was just great. The plays were executed very well."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) tries to avoid LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How MacIntyre’s Knee Held Up Against LSU

"It held up well during the game. Doesn’t feel the best right now, but, you know, we got a whole another week to recover and get ready for Vanderbilt."

What It Meant to MacIntyre to See Faizon Score Twice

"Yeah, it was great. Always there to support him. You know, when he’s doing well, the team’s doing well. When I’m doing well, the team’s doing well. So it was really great to see just anyone get in the end zone, really."

What Faizon Brandon Saw on the Philly Special

"Yeah, really just, it was a toss to the running back. Just try to sell it, make it seem like I was … you just try to get lost. And then just securing the catch. You know, ball’s in the air for a while, so it had me, I was a little afraid, but once I caught it, you know, we were good."

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Whether Gilliam Is Surprised by His Rise This Season

"I would say I always knew that I was destined for greatness. You know, I always like to push myself to be the best person I could be, you know, and so when you ask if I’m surprised, I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, you know, but obviously it’s a blessing. You know, I’m playing at a very high level. You know, I’m just always looking to continue to stay on the rise."

Gilliam on What Tennessee’s Defense Sensed as LSU Fell Behind

"Oh, most definitely. And I feel like when you’re playing a game on defense, one of the most underrated things is you can feel the energy on the field, you know, so as a defense, you can feel the offensive energy dropping each play."

Gilliam on How Tennessee’s Defense Responds When It’s Backed Up

"I mean, you know, if you give us inches, we’re going to defend it, you know, and so nothing is ever given or anything. We’re going to stand there and we’re going to hold up right here in the front."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why MacIntyre Wanted to Play Through His Knee Injury

"Yeah, I just kind of always had the kind of fighter mindset that, you know, if I’m dressed out, then I’m ready to go. So, yeah, at the end of the day I was dressed out and ready, and, you know, I just thought, you know, at a stage like this, you know, it’s hard to pass up any opportunity to play. So I was going to be out there if I could."

Xavier Gilliam on What Makes Jim Knowles Effective

"It’s really good. You know, he makes sure that he puts the right guys into position to make plays. You know, he knows his personnel very well. You know, he’s going to set you up and put you in the right position to do your job. You know, also I feel like the defense, we’re just so close as a defense. We all work together. We all play off each other, and you just see the result on Saturdays."

How Gilliam Compares Neyland Stadium to Beaver Stadium

"Oh, it’s way better. "

" I would say it blows Beaver Stadium out the water."

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What It’s Like for Faizon Brandon to Play on a Team That Can Lean on Both Sides of the Ball

"It’s great, you know. Have a great defense and have a lot of weapons on offense where we can attack so many different areas with so many different people. I’d say it’s just a great feeling to have a team like we have."

The Vols now turn to Vanderbilt with a chance to finish the regular season 10–2 and strengthen their College Football Playoff case. Against LSU, they showed how they can get there. Both quarterbacks were ready when called; Brandon shook off an early turnover to make plays late, and the defense kept getting to the quarterback.

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