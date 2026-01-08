Tennessee Football Named as a Team to Watch for Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Standout

The Tennessee Volunteers have found themselves in a situation where they still need some of the top safeties around the transfer portal, as they have only landed one safety at this time. The player that they have landed in the 2026 off-season transfer portal is Qua Moss, who is very good, but there will need to be more players who commit to the Vols to have some defensive success in the first season of the Jim Knowles era.

They are now named as one of the five teams to watch out for when it comes to one of the better players in the portal. The player that the Vols are targeting and in the conversation for is Joenel Aguero. Aguero is ranked as the 113th-ranked player in the portal and the 9th-best safety in the portal.

Joenel Aguero Linked to Tennessee Football?

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) defends during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

He released a graphic with JGPVisuals. The graphic indicates that the five schools to watch for include Ole Miss, Miami, Alabama, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Miami & Missouri are the 5 schools to watch for Georgia Safety transfer Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33), he tells me.



The 6'0", 205 lb S totaled 80 Tackles (45 Solo), 7 PBUs & 1 INT in the past 3 seasons with the Bulldogs.



He's a former 5-Star Recruit… pic.twitter.com/wE8DGEIOGX — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 8, 2026

Here is what fans need to know about the former five-star prospect, according to the Georgia Bulldogs website .

2025

Oct 5, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) tackles Auburn Tigers wide receiver Robert Lewis (14) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Appeared in 13 games this season, making 12 starts...tallied 39 tackles, 22 solo and 0.5 tackles for loss for two yards...posted career-high seven tackles and one interception in overtime win against Tennessee...added four tackles against Alabama...credited with four tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss in win at Auburn...six tackles against Ole Miss...matched career-high seven tackles at Mississippi State...made four stops in home win over Texas...had three tackles, one solo against Georgia Tech."

2024

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the bal against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) and defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

"Appeared in 11 games this season, making five starts...tallied 26 total tackles, including 1.5 tackle for a loss of five yards...credited with two stops, including one for a loss of four yards, in home opening win over Tennessee Tech...tallied a career-high five tackles, including three solo, in the SEC opener win over Kentucky...credited with one tackle and a QB pressure in Homecoming game win over Auburn...tallied four tackles, including three solo stops, and a pair of QB pressures in win over Mississippi State...credited with five tackles, including 0.5 for a loss of one yard, in win over Texas…tallied one QB pressure against the Longhorns."

2023

Oct 5, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) escapes a tackle by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) and runs for a touchdown at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Played in 12 games this season at DB…credited with seven tackles, including five solo stops and one for a loss of one yard…notched four solo tackles, one for a loss of one yard, in win over UAB...had a blocked punt in road win over Florida...enrolled at UGA in January and participated in spring drills."

