Tennessee Football is Hosting Underrated Defensive Back Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of different positions that they need to fill, and they have started to pick up when it comes to filling the positions that they need to in the transfer portal, thus far. They have a ton of targets on their board, but they continue to add to their target list every single day, including on Thursday, when it was announced that they have a new target set to visit them.

That player is DJ Burks. Burks is an uber-talented defensive back who is in the transfer portal set to join a new team from Appalachian State, and the Tennessee program has made it known that he is someone they want. Burks had an epic 2025 as he finished the season with two interceptions and five pass deflections. He is severely underrated, as we discussed who he is as a player, as he ranks outside of the top 1000 recruits in the transfer portal, but has the chance to be very impactful if he ends up in the orange and white.

His visit has been scheduled, and he is set to visit the Vols later today (Thursday). The Vols have landed multiple different defensive backs already, but they continue to search for more to add to their list. He will be one that fans need to pay attention to.

Here is what he has done in the remainder of his years in college, along with high school, according to appstatesports.com .

DJ Burks' Bio

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers safety DJ Burks (21) looks on against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

2024

"Appeared in all 11 games, starting seven at safety (one at strong safety, the final six at free safety) … Second on the team with 58 tackles … Had three tackles for loss … Had a season-high 14 tackles against South Alabama in his first start."

2023

"Appeared in all 14 games, contributing at safety and on special teams … Made two tackles and had one quarterback hurry … Had one tackle apiece against Gardner-Webb and Georgia Southern."

2022

"Appeared in two games, playing free safety against Robert Morris and Old Dominion."

High School

"Helped Maryville go 53-4 over four seasons with a 6-A state championship as a sophomore … Finished career with 150-plus tackles and 15 interceptions as a two-way standout … As a senior, the all-region selection helped Maryville go 13-1 and reach the 6-A state title game … Totaled 59 tackles and one interception in 2021 … All-state performer with 101 tackles and nine interceptions as a junior, when Maryville reached the state semifinals and finished 13-1 … Also scored five offensive touchdowns (four as a receiver) in 2020 … Recorded three interceptions during Maryville’s championship season in 2019 … Coached by Derek Hunt at Maryville … Three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings."

