Tennessee Football Will Now Host Young Transfer Portal Cornerback

The Tennessee Volunteers have been pushing to host many different prospects when it comes to the transfer portal, as they have hopes of being able to bring in a ton of different talented players. One of the positions that they need the most is the cornerback position as they look to add at least one player, if not multiple.

They are set to host a new portal name when it comes to the position, as the player that they are now set to host has shown some signs of enjoying the Tennessee program, as he was a Tennessee lean at one point in his high school career.

The player is Omillio Agard, who is entering his redshirt-sophomore year, and has become one of the better transfer cornerbacks in the class due to his ability to play as a lockdown at a young age. He is someone who would likely be able to spend multiple seasons with the Orange and White. He is a priority for many teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers. If the Vols can hold their own in this one, and he has a great visit, they could absolutely have a new starter in town.

Here is some more of about him according to his bio from uwbadgers.com .

Bio for Omillio Agard

Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard (11) runs a drill during football practice, July 30, 2025, at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium in Platteville, Wisconsin. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025

"Played in 10 games, making three starts at cornerback for Wisconsin … made first career start against Iowa (Oct. 10) … finished with 21 tackles, including a sack, one INT and two PBUs … deflected a pass in the season opener against Miami (OH) (Aug. 28) … made two tackles and grabbed his first career INT against MTSU (Sept. 6) … made season-high five tackles against Ohio State (Oct. 18) … made three tackles at Oregon (Oct. 25) and at Indiana (Nov. 15)."

High School and Personal Information

Named a four-star composite recruit

Became the highest-rated cornerback to ever sign at Wisconsin during the Rivals.com era

Was a three-time 6A state champion during high school career

Made three interceptions and tallied 20 PBUs as a senior, earning Adidas All-America, first-team all-state and first-team all-catholic honors in 2023

Earned all-state and all-catholic league honors in 2022

Made three interceptions and 35 tackles in 2021, earning MaxPreps sophomore All-America accolades and first team all-state honors

Started as a freshman on a state-champion squad that included Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Trotter and Kyle McCord

High school coach was Tim Roken

Participated in service trips to the University of Virginia and Penn State and hosted football camps as a high schooler

Has three siblings, Halo, Ayris and Ahmari

Plans to study business/finance

Parents are Justin and Taquana Agard

More Vols News