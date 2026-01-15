Former Tennessee Football Quarterback Announces New Team Following Vols Departure

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost a ton of different players to the transfer portal, and that includes someone who was set to compete for the starting quarterback job in the 2026 season. That player is Jake Merklinger, who has spent two seasons with the Vols following what would be a very successful Peach State high school career.

Many fans were curious where the former Tennessee QB would wind up, as the Vols have been looking for a QB themselves following his departure. He has accepted a position to become the new QB for the UConn Huskies, which is a program where he very well could be the starter at. This is a team that is obviously a step or two down from the Vols, but Merklinger will be looking to have the best development and chance to become a starter, which is almost guaranteed for his next season with the Huskies.

Here is how his Tennessee career played out, along with a year-by-year breakdown, according to utsports.com .

Jake Merklinger's Bio

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Career

"Talented young quarterback who put up prolific passing numbers during his prep career in Georgia ... Served as the Vols’ third-string quarterback during his true freshman season in 2024 and is the backup to Joey Aguilar this season … Played in six career games."

2025

"Played in four games this season ... Saw late action vs. New Mexico State (11/15) and had one completion ... Made his third appearance of the year in the fourth quarter of UT’s win over Arkansas (10/11) ... Entered the win over UAB (9/20) in the second half and finished with three completions for 57 yards on eight pass attempts - including a career-long 41- yard connection with Braylon Harmon late in the fourth quarter ... Saw the most extensive action of his career in the home opener vs. ETSU (9/6) and completed 9-of-14 passes for a career-high 118 yards, including the first two touchdown passes of his career."

2024

"Served as Tennessee’s third-string quarterback during his first season on campus … Went through spring ball and earned a redshirt … Played in two games and was 6-of-9 for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions … Saw action in blowout win vs. Kent State (9/14), completing two passes for 17 yards, while adding 21 rushing yards on four carries ... Made his UT debut on his 19th birthday and completed four-straight passes for 31 yards in the fourth quarter of UT’s season opener vs. Chattanooga (8/31)."

