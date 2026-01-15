Tennessee Football Misses on New Transfer Target

Pearce Spurlin is someone who has been viewed in high regard, after he previously retired from the game of football, but now can return to college after a successful open-heart surgery and recovery. He is a former Georgia tight end who is in the transfer portal and is on his way to a new school, but it won't be the Tennessee Vols.

He was slated for a visit with the Vols, but he never showed up, as he committed to the Colorado State Rams. Spurlin was likely going to be the 2nd tight end in the depth chart, if not the third, due to recent changes at the position. With him going to Colorado State, he is set to be their likely starter, as the talent is undeniable.

He only recorded catches in the 2023 season, and in that season, he finished with three catches for 60 yards. Spurlin is a major target for the Vols, as he was one of the better tight ends in the country when coming out of high school. Here is an evaluation from 247Sports covering the talented prospect.

Evaluation

Seahawks WR Pearce Spurlin fights off a Braves defender during the South Walton Walton spring football scrimmage played at Walton High. South Walton Walton Football Scrimmage | Michael Snyder, The Northwest Florida Daily News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Verified 6-foot-6 216 pound athlete that possesses a 81 inch wingspan and 33 inch arms to go along with excellent athleticism for someone his stature. Exceptional catch radius that he utilizes always to his advantage. Good frame and build to add weight and mass in a well proportioned manner. Also, has very good ball skills where he does an excellent job tracking the ball and running through to make various catches at different catch points including high-pointing 50/50 balls. He is a smooth player that’s very fluid in his movement skills along with good change of direction. Does a good job of releasing off the ball whether he is in the slot or out wide, very good with his feet gaining ground before he releases into his route pattern when he is pressed by the defensive back. Can drop his weight well to get in and out of his breaks without having to throttle down. He has no problem going across that middle and making tough catches in traffic. The multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball where he averages 11 points and 7 rebounds has a high ceiling to continue an upward trajectory. He is not asked to line up in the core and be an in-line blocker so that will be an area of focus once he gets to college. As he gets physically stronger it will only benefit his explosiveness and overall ability."

