Tennessee Football is Set to Host a Top 10 Transfer

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a good job when it comes to this early part of the transfer portal, as they have been able to put themselves in a position to land the best of the best in the transfer portal. There are many different players who are expected to be looking at the Tennessee Volunteers. This is exactly what you would hope for if you are the Tennessee Vols, but in order to do that, you have to win that prospect over, as the Vols will be battling for some of the best prospects, which means they will be battling the best portal teams in the nation.

The Vols have already lost many talented players to the transfer portal, which was expected, and the Vols will need to make a major splash if they want to compete to the degree that they have plans for, as they will be battle-tested with one of the toughest schedules in America next season. The big focus for the Vols has been on the defensive side of the football, as the Vols have been able to fix their staff. They now have a new DC, Co-DC/Safeties Coach, Defensive Backs Coach, and a new LEO coach. This means the coaches that joined them won't only lose some of the players at that position, who are already at Tennessee, but also bring players to the staff with them. The two staff members on the defensive side of the football who will be the lead coaches for their position are William Inge and Rodney Garner. Two coaches who will be looking to make a splash.

Mateen Ibirogba Set to Visit Tennessee

Tennessee mascots Davey Crockett and Smokey lead the Tennessee football team onto the field for the Music City Bowl against Illinois in an NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garner has the chance to make a major splash with one of the best defensive lineman prospects in the nation. That player is none other than Mateen Ibirogba, who is one of the better prospects in the portal as a whole/ He is from Wake Forest and is currently looking at multiple different schools. This will allow him to make the best decision he can, as the three schools on his list are three of the better schools in the portal this season. Here is the announcement that was made about the No. 6 player in the nation.

"Per @mzenitz, Wake Forest transfer IDL Mateen Ibirogba will visit Texas Tech, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. Ibirogba is the #1 IDL, #2 defensive player, and #6 overall player currently in the transfer portal."

