Tennessee Football Lands MAJOR Safety Addition From NCAA Transfer Portal

TJ Metcalf has been a target for the Tennessee Volunteers for a good portion of this portal period, and he has finally made the decision to join the Tennessee class following a stellar visit. The Tennessee Vols have been needing a safety prospect to add to what they have already built in the DB room, and adding a guy like Metclaf is huge for what you are looking for. He is one of the best prospects at the position, as he finished as the 136th-ranked portal player overall. He is joining the Vols as a Senior and will have the chance to do really well.

TJ Metcalf's 2025

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs after the catch for a 9-yard touchdown past Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches)

• Shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance at Northwestern

• Started in his U-M debut against New Mexico (Aug. 30) and assisted on three tackles with a shared TFL

• Started at safety at Oklahoma (Sept. 6) and recorded his first interception as a Wolverine; also made four tackles

• Started at safety against Central Michigan (Sept. 13) and made four tackles including one for loss

• Broke up a pass and made four total tackles starting as a nickel at Nebraska (Sept. 20)

• Played both safety and nickel after starting at safety against Wisconsin (Oct. 4); broke up a pass and made two tackles

• Started at the nickel spot at USC (Oct. 11) and posted six solo tackles including one for loss

• Delivered four tackles in a start from the nickel spot against Washington (Oct. 18)

• Contributed five tackles starting at the nickel spot at MSU (Oct. 25)

• Started at the nickel spot against Purdue (Nov. 1) and made three stops

• Posted four solo stops in a start at safety against Northwestern at Wrigley Field (Nov. 15); also played nickel

• Broke up a pass and made two tackles in a start at Maryland (Nov. 22) from the nickel position

• Produced 10 tackles in a start at safety with significant snaps at nickel against Ohio State (Nov. 29)

Throughout his career as a whole, he has had a total of 129 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. He is easily one of the better all-around players in the transfer portal at the safety position, and he is another addition that this staff has made in the defensive back room. You have to imagine that they will be looking to make even more following these additions, which is very possible.

