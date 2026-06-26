Tennessee Football Lands Massive Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams who has constantly pushed for some of the best prospects in the world, as they have been after some of the better defensive players in the class of 2027 with the hopes of pursuing an even better ranking than they had before, as the class was seemingly falling behind par when it comes to their classes in the past and the classes that other teams have across the nation.

Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers and their staff, they just landed one of their top targets on the defensive side of the ball, as they landed a safety prospect who has been predicted to land with the Vols for multiple weeks.

Tennessee Football Lands an Outstanding 2027 Safety Commit

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The prospect that the Tennessee Volunteers have landed is Marcus Jones. Jones is a safety prospect from the state of Pennsylvania, as he currently attends The Haverford School in Haverford, PA. He is a four-star prospect on Rivals and is ranked as the No. 197 prospect in the nation as a whole. They also believe that he is the No. 17 player at the safety position and the No. 9 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

He is a 6'3 prospect, which is great size for the safety position, and he also weighs around 190 pounds. Jones was a priority target for many different schools, including the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Michigan Wolverines.

He is only the second commit for the Vols at the safety position, as he joins Jaden Butler. It is also worth mentioning that Carter Jamison and Slim Leavell can also play safety if they are needed to, but luckily for the Vols, they have one of the better safeties in the class of 2027 now committed to them.

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