Tennessee Football Learns Their New AP Poll Ranking Following Win Over Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in a game where they battled plenty of adversity. With injuries, illnesses, the flight being delayed due to an FAA grounding, and the first-half offense stalling out early, the writing on the wall looked as if they could potentially lose on Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Luckily, their fight not only led to a victory over the Aggies, but a convincing one at that.

The final score of the game was 22-7 in favor of the Tennessee program, as the majority of the scoring came off the leg of Cooper Ranvier, who finished the game with a total of five made field goals. This was a career night for the kicker, along with a solid rushing performance by the running backs, which later led to the lone touchdown for the Vols, which was a rollout pass from Faizon Brandon to DaSaahn Brame

This left many with the thoughts and hopes that the Vols would remain firmly in the playoff picture. Of course, the college football playoff ranking has yet to be released, and it will be released on Tuesday, but the AP Poll has released their ranking just one day delayed after the flights were grounded and many games were pushed back to the next day, causing the AP Poll to pivot from the original schedule of Sunday at 2:00 PM EST.

Tennessee's AP Poll Ranking

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's AP Poll ranking this week is No. 9. This means that they stayed the same compared to their ranking just a week ago after their key win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee will now turn its focus to the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin, who come to town for what appears to be the toughest game remaining on the schedule. The Tigers are fresh off their final-second defeat against the Texas Longhorns.

Their season hasn't been ideal, but if there is one game that Kiffin and his team will want to win, it is the game on the road against the Volunteers.

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