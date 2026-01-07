Tennessee Football Loses Former 5-Star to the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have many targets that they are after in the transfer portal, but as anticipated, the Vols will be forced to replace some of the talented prospects that they already had on their roster. The Vols have lost well over 20 players and over 20 scholarship players, which is a large amount, all things considered.

One of the position groups that Tennessee has fallen behind on is the LEO position, as all of their EDGEs have nearly hit the transfer portal. This is even more true following a certain player announcing that he would be entering the portal. That player is former five-star prospect Jordan Ross from the state of Alabama. He was one of the highest-rated EDGEs in the nation prior to his commitment and is one of the main pieces for the future when it comes to the EDGE position.

He is joining plenty of EDGEs in the portal, including guys like Caleb Herring, who is one of the top names in the portal as of right now.

Here is what Ross did in the 2025 season, as well as what the Vols will now need to replace.

Jordan Ross Enters the Portal

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) moves the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) approaches during an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played in his 20th game as a Vol, recording one tackle against No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Tied his career-high with three tackles against No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Was disruptive vs. Arkansas (10/11), posting two tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Vols’ 34-31 win ... Posted two tackles in the Vols’ overtime road win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Made a career-best four tackles with a TFL and half a sack in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Tied his career-high with two tackles and added a QB hurry in home opener vs. ETSU (9/6) ... Played 29 defensive snaps with a TFL and a pass breakup in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30)," it was confirmed by UTSports .

UTSports also gave a bio for his career at Tennessee. Here is what it said.

"Highly touted, lengthy defensive end with elite closing speed and explosive athleticism off the edge ... Earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2024 and is expected to take on a larger role in UT’s LEO rotation in 2025 ... Has 20 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a touchdown in his career ... Played in 21 career games."

