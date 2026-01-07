Tennessee Football Misses on Key EDGE Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have had a very eventful off-season, as they have been targeting many different players from a lot of different colleges, which has landed them in the position of being in the middle of the recruitment for many of the nation's best players. The Vols have nearly a brand new defensive staff as they replaced multiple different coaches and only two positional coaches from the year prior. This has led to some immediate changes that are needed, but at the same time, they are looking to make some personnel changes.

One of the staff members they hired is Andrew Jackson from the Penn State staff. He is the new EDGEs coach and has been recruiting his tail off in the portal. Although he has failed to land someone in the portal, he is in the thick of things with many top guys. However, one of his top guys that he was targeting has committed elsewhere.

That player is Adam Trick, who is a top player from Miami Ohio, and is one of the more coed players on the defensive line coming off the edge. Trick finished his 2025 season as one of the top edge rushers in the nation, as he finished with 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He is set to push "Elite" status for his new team, which has officially announced. He announced that he would be taking his talents to Texas Tech, which is the same exact school that they have already lost a target to earlier on Tuesday. The other player that they lost out on due to Texas Tech is Mateen Ibirogba (defensive tackle from Wake Forest).

Here is what Trick has done in his career outside of 2025.

Adam Trick's Bio Prior to the 2025 Season

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Adam Trick (20) celebrates after defeating the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Played in all 14 games, making three starts

Academic All-MAC

Earned Miami's Strength Award

Finished season with 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception

Had four tackles and a sack at Toledo

Recorded an interception in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Added sacks versus CMU, Ball State and Bowling Green, all Miami wins

Played in all 14 games

Finished season with six tackles

Red-shirted the 2022 season

Graduated Wayne High School

Coached by Roosevelt Mukes

Recorded 65 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior, earning first-team all-conference

Named second-team all-district and honorable mention All-Southwest Ohio Region as a junior

Lettered in basketball

