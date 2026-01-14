Tennessee Football Now Set to Host Intriguing Offensive Lineman Transfer

The Tennessee Volunteers have many targets on their board, and they are slowly adding even more names to the list of guys that they want. They have the opportunity to host more names this offseason. This includes a new name who was just added to the list, as the Vols are set to host him soon.

The player being discussed is Donovan Haslam. Haslam is an offensive guard from West Virginia and is someone who has been near the top of the list for multiple schools. Haslam is entering his final year of eligibility and is one of the nation's best players at the position when it comes to being in the portal.

The Vols have lost a lot of depth, and they play a ton of different players on the interior of the line. However, they still have their core guys. This includes guys like Wendell Moe, Sam Pendleton, Shamurad Umarov, and others who remain. Adding a guy like Haslam, who is quite the piece to add on the offensive line, would be huge for the Vols. He will visit the Vols on Thursday, which is the same day they will host Aaron Scott.

In 2025, the talented prospect played his first and only season with the West Virginia Mountaineers. In that season, the guard allowed a total of four pressures, but didn't give up a sack at all. He was one of the better graded offensive linemen on the roster. In his years prior, he played college ball at Austin Peay. The talented prospect did quite well in this role. Here is what his 2024 and below looked like, according to the West Virginia website .

Donovan Haslam Bio

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers football helmet is seen along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

2024 (r-So.) - Austin Peay

Spent three years on the offensive line for coach Jeff Faris at Austin Peay

Played in 12 games and started nine at left tackle

2023 (So.) - Austin Peay

Redshirted

Played in two games off the bench on the offensive line

2022 (Fr.) - Austin Peay

Played in 10 games off the bench on the offensive line

High School

An offensive lineman for coach Kevin Smith at Perry High

Class 4A All-State selection as a senior by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also named to All-Middle Georgia Football First Team by the Macon Telegraph

Helped the Panthers reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2021

Class 4A All-State selection as a junior by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association

