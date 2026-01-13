Mackenzie Mgbako's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Basketball vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to do well when it comes to their next basketball game. They are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who are one of the more balanced programs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the basketball court.

There is one injury for the Aggies entering the game. That player is Mackenzie Mgbako, who is an uber-talented forward with a lot of key stats that show he is the real deal.

Will the talented prospect play against the Vols? The answer is no, and here's why.

Mackenzie Mgbako Injury Status vs. Tennessee

The news broke on December 29th. The Texas A&M On SI site had it covered with the information on this injury.

"The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is being dealt a major blow right before the start of SEC play. Prior to Monday night's home game against Prairie View A&M, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Texas A&M forward Mackenzie Mgbako will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury," said Zach Dimmitt

The talented prospect missed some time in the early portion of the season before seeing some action, but the action was enough to limit him in the long run. Here is what Dimmitt added.

"Mgbako missed the first five games this season while dealing with a foot injury suffered during the offseason. It's unclear if this latest injury is a re-aggravation, but regardless, he will now have to wait until next season to take the court."

Here is the type of player they brought in, as he is someone who has been viewed in high regard, according to Texas A&M's official website for athletics.

Prior to Texas A&M

Spent two seasons at Indiana, starting 31 of the team’s 32 games as a sophomore.

Averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in his second season, scoring in double figures 19 times.

Put up a career-high 31 points against SIUE to begin the 2024-25 season.

Was named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Year, also earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team following the 2023-24 season.

Led all league freshmen averaging 12.2 points per game and sinking 92 free throws, making 33 starts for the Hoosiers.

Scored a season-high 24 points at Maryland and posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards at Illinois as a freshman.

Averaged 16.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior at Roselle Catholic, helping his team win the NJSIAA Non-Public B State Title.

Was a 2023 McDonald's All-American and a two-time NJ.com All-State First Team selection.

