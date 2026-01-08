Tennessee Football Misses on Transfer RB Target After Being Predicted to Tennessee

Zylan Perry was one of the nation's more underrated players on the transfer portal trail before he announced his commitment. He visited two different teams, as the first team that he visited was the Tennessee football program. Immediately following his visit, he was predicted to land in Tennessee, but that wouldn't be the case, as he committed to the second school he visited on Thursday.

Perry has committed to be the Cincinnati Bearcats running back, and he will be a primary back for them. He is someone who has the chance to be really good in the system. He also would have been great for the Vols, especially considering he fits the mold of what they are needing and looking for.

Here is what the Bearcats will be getting (outside of the year 2025), which has yet to be listed on the Louisiana website .

2024

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Daniel Beale (11) hands off to running back Zylan Perry (3) against the Missouri Tigers prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Set career-highs in rushing yards (695) and rushing touchdowns (4) while leading the team in all-purpose yards (1,164) during the season … had six games with 100-plus all-purpose yards on the season … recorded two 100-yard rushing games during the season, highlighted by a career-best 150-yard performance in the regular-season finale at ULM (11/30) … carried a career-best 19 times and scored a pair of TDs in the win and helping lead Louisiana to its fourth 10-win season in six years … rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries with a TD in road win at Kennesaw State (9/7) … averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns … his 57-yard kick return late in the fourth quarter at Wake Forest (9/28) set up a go-ahead field in a 41-38 contest … gained 78 yards on 11 carries against the Demon Deacons with a career-long 30-yard carry … caught 11 passes out of the backfield with a season-high three receptions coming against Tulane (9/21)."

2023

Zylan Perry 21 runs the ball as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Tulane atbCajun Field. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The NCAA FBS leader in kick return yards (862) in 2023 … appeared in all 13 games for the Ragin' Cajuns and finished among the SBC leaders with 1,100 all-purpose yards (213 rushing, 25 receiving, 862 kick returns) … scored three times on the season, including a 95-yard kick return against Southern Miss (Nov. 9) … gained a season-high 54 on the ground with 177 all-purpose yards in a come-from-behind SBC win against Texas State (Oct. 7) … posted a season-high 178 all-purpose yards in SBC opener at Old Dominion (Sept. 9), including a season-high 167 kick return yards … season-high eight carries in games against ODU, UAB (Sept. 16) and Troy (Nov. 18) … rushed for 44 yards and added a pair of receptions for 23 yards at Troy."

2022

Cajuns runningback Zylan Perry 3 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Southern Miss at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Appeared in three games on the season totaling 62 yards on the ground in 20 attempts ... produced season-highs in rushing attempts (11), yards (48) and long rush (14) in collegiate debut against Arkansas State ... gained 20 yards on four rushes against Troy ... carried five times in regular-season finale at Texas State."

High School

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Evan Slocum (7) readies to tackle Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Zylan Perry (21) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"An all-around player out of Franklin ... earned First Team All-District and Honorable Mention 2A All-State honors as a senior … played quarterback and defensive back as a senior … accounted for 2,200 passing yards and 22 passing scores, while rushing for 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns … recorded five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns … made his mark on special teams with three return scores … chose Louisiana over Nicholls and McNeese."

