Tennessee Football Loses Defensive Back Days Before Final Transfer Portal Entry Date

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to make additions following the departure of many talented players in the offseason thus far. They have been on track to land multiple players, and they have landed a ton of talented guys, even after they missed on some of the top names in the portal.

Tennessee didn't anticipate losing many names to the portal late, as the last day to enter is on January 16th, but as of Monday night, they lost another player. That player is Kaleb Beasley, who is a cornerback/safety prospect coming out of Lipscomb Academy. Beasley spent two seasons with the Vols before opting to find a new home. He was one of the better DBs in the country when the Vols signed him, but he never found a path to starting, as he is currently a rotational piece for the Orange and White.

Here is what you need to know about both his career and his 2025 season, according to utsports.com .

Career

Tennessee defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Versatile, in-state defensive back who can play multiple positions in the secondary ... Transformed his body during the offseason following his freshman year and will be in the mix for extensive playing time in 2025 ... Played extensively on special teams as a true freshman in 2024, seeing action in all 13 games and making four tackles ... Has 26 career tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown ... Played in 25 career games."

Sophomore

Tennessee defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) runs the ball on a turnover during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. Tennessee defeated UAB. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played 18 snaps at safety and finished with three tackles vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Saw 21 snaps at safety and finished with a pair of tackles in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Played a season-high 55 snaps at safety in win over New Mexico State (11/15), finishing with one tackle and one pass breakup ... Played 35 defensive snaps at safety and made three tackles in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Had three tackles despite playing just nine defensive snaps in road win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Posted a career-best four tackles and returned a fumble recovery 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of win vs. UAB (9/20) ... Had one tackle in 20 defensive snaps in SEC opener against No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Made three tackles in dominant win over ETSU (9/6) ... Saw extensive action at safety in UT’s season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30), finishing with one tackle in 42 defensive snaps."

More Vols News