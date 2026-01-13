Tennessee Football Now Gearing Up to Host Priority Transfer Portal Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to add some more talented prospects to their class when it comes to the transfer additions they hope to make. Tennessee has a lot of additions coming in, but they still have multiple players on their board at many positions, including Aaron Scott Jr, who is one of the better cornerback transfers in the portal.

Scott has solidified himself as a top target for the Vols at this time in the class. He previosuly spent two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was learning under Michael Hunter, who is now the cornerbacks coach for the Vols. Scott has seen playing time in both seasons and is gearing up for one of the better seasons of his career.

Scott is likely to get more play time than before, but where? He is set to visit the Vols later this week, as his visit is set for Thursday. This is yet another visit the Vols will look to hit a home run on, and will need to hit a home run on. This being as he is set to visit multiple schools, or at least take a look at what teams like Oregon and Wisconsin have to offer. The Vols will have some stiff competition, but if all goes well, the Vols will have a new starting CB.

Scott is uber-talented, which is something that was discussed by Gabe Brooks even before he hit the college level. Take a look.

Aaron Scott Jr Evaluation

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) lines up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adequate height with good length verified entering junior season. Looks and plays larger than that verified size.



Length manifests in ball production. Not only picked off five passes as a junior, but got his hands on everything else.



Disruptive and consistently competitive at the catch point. Good ball skills as evidenced by counting stats.



Hyper-competitive nature you like to see on the outside. Plays aware with obvious anticipatory instincts. Has shown competency in a variety of coverages and has also played over the top on occasion.



Excellent athletic profile with basketball and limited track and field experience. Punching it off the bounce as a one-foot jumper in sophomore hoops campaign.



Terrific functional athlete whose verified markers in testing and track suggest room for improvement in overall explosiveness, including top-end gear. Strong in coverage but needs to add mass and strength as a tackler to be more consistent in that department.



Bona fide high-major defensive back prospect who can probably live at corner in the long run, but may also provide roster value as a secondary chameleon. Potential to become a multi-year impact player with NFL Draft upside.

