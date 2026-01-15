Tennessee Football Misses on Transfer Running Back

The Tennessee Volunteers have missed on another prospect, as this time they missed at the running back position on a top transfer on their board. The Vols were hopeful that they would land this prospect, but ultimately, he is off to a major program.

The player is Ja'Kobi Jackson, who has opted to transfer away from the Florida Gators. Instead of transferring to the Vols, he is set to transfer to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Here is how he has performed throughout his career with Coahoma CC and the Florida Gators, according to floridagators.com .

Ja'Kobi Jackson's Bio

Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) makes a catch during fall football practice at Sanders Indoor Practice Fields at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, August 7, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025

"Rushed for 98 yards on 27 carries across four games... Recorded 24 yards on two receptions, with a career long 26 yard reception against USF (Sept. 6)... Had a career high 39 rushing yards on seven attempts and a career high rush of 27 yards against No. 4 Miami (Sept. 20)... Played a total of 102 snaps, 70 on offense and 32 on special teams."

vs. LIU: Appeared in the season opener as a running back, rushing for 24 yards on seven attempts (3.4 per carry). Played for a total of 31 snaps (20 on offense and 11 for special teams).

Appeared in the season opener as a running back, rushing for 24 yards on seven attempts (3.4 per carry). Played for a total of 31 snaps (20 on offense and 11 for special teams). vs. USF: Gained 22 yards off of six rush attempts and 24 yards off of two receptions across a total of 26 snaps (20 on offense and six on special teams). Recorded a 3.7 yards per attempt according to PFF.

Gained 22 yards off of six rush attempts and 24 yards off of two receptions across a total of 26 snaps (20 on offense and six on special teams). Recorded a 3.7 yards per attempt according to PFF. at No. 3 LSU: Rushed for 13 yards on seven attempts across 26 total snaps (17 on offense and nine on special teams).

Rushed for 13 yards on seven attempts across 26 total snaps (17 on offense and nine on special teams). at No. 4 Miami: Played a total of 19 snaps (13 offensive snaps and six special teams) and rushed a season high 39 yards on seven attempts, with the longest rush for 27 yards. Recorded one reception for four yards.

2024

"Saw action at running back in all 13 games with one start totaling 95 carries for 509 yards and seven scores on the ground along with seven catches for 76 yards."

vs. No. 19 Miami: Made Gator debut in season opener recording nine yards on two carries.

Made Gator debut in season opener recording nine yards on two carries. vs. Samford: Recorded two carries for 18 yards.

Recorded two carries for 18 yards. vs. Texas A&M: Gained 23 yards on four attempts and scored his first career touchdown.

Gained 23 yards on four attempts and scored his first career touchdown. at Mississippi State: Had three carries for 18 yards and a score to go along with two catches for 27 yards.

Had three carries for 18 yards and a score to go along with two catches for 27 yards. vs. UCF: Rushed for 25 yards and one touchdown on three carries.

Rushed for 25 yards and one touchdown on three carries. at No. 8 Tennessee : Rushed for 16 yards on five carries... Recorded 1 tackle.

: Rushed for 16 yards on five carries... Recorded 1 tackle. vs. Kentucky: Recorded 44 rushing yards on nine attempts... Notched his second solo tackle in as many weeks.

Recorded 44 rushing yards on nine attempts... Notched his second solo tackle in as many weeks. vs. No. 2 Georgia: Tabbed his first career start and a career high 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

Tabbed his first career start and a career high 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. at No. 5 Texas: Reset career-highs in carries and rushing yards for the second consecutive week finishing with 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Added 13 yards receiving off of one catch.

Reset career-highs in carries and rushing yards for the second consecutive week finishing with 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Added 13 yards receiving off of one catch. vs. No. 21 LSU: Rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on six carries along with eight receiving yards on one catch.

Rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on six carries along with eight receiving yards on one catch. vs. No. 9 Ole Miss: Notched eight carries for 21 yards in the win.

Notched eight carries for 21 yards in the win. at Florida State: Tallied 10 carries for 51 yards and a a touchdown in the win.

Tallied 10 carries for 51 yards and a a touchdown in the win. Gasparilla Bowl vs. Tulane: Tabbed 12 carries for 57 yards while also catching two passes for a career high 29 yards in bowl win.

2023

"No appearance this season and redshirted...Joined the Gators as a transfer in the spring."

2022 - Coahoma CC

"Started all nine games… Led the team for the second straight season in rushing yards (661), touchdowns (7) and average per game (73.44)... Averaged 5.2 yards per carry…Had three multi-touchdown games… Ran for 105 yards at East Mississippi CC (Oct. 6)."

2021 - Coahoma CC

"Saw action in eight games… Led program in rushing yards (498), rushing touchdowns (4) and average per game (62.25)."

2020 - Coahoma CC

"Played in three games… Rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in his debut vs. Itawamba CC (Oct. 1)... Totaled 231 yards rushing, three touchdowns on the season."

More Vols News