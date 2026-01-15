Tennessee Football Now Set to Host Highly-Ranked Defensive Transfer

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host many talented transfer portal targets this week and weekend as they want to bring in all of these different players that are on their list of names, and they have the chance to do just that. One of the players they have been targeting is set to visit on Friday and Saturday, and he will be visiting with one of his teammates.

The new name set to visit is Faheem Delane, who is visiting with his teammate and Tennessee Vols' priority target, Aaron Scott Jr.

Delane is one of the surprise entries when it comes to the portal for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as he was a guy who was said to have a bright future, no matter where he is set to attend. The Buckeyes believed he would be a star down the road, but that will no longer be the case, as he is in the portal and looking to find his new home. He is already predicted to land at LSU, but the Vols will do what they can to stop that from happening when he visits on Friday. This will be one that will be worth monitoring, as he is highly ranked and brings starter potential to the program nearly immediately.

247Sports Evaluating Faheem Delane Out of High School

Recruit Faheem Delane (left) and brother Mansoor Delane, a defensive back at Virginia Tech, visit Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game. Faheem Delane And Mansoor Delane | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

"An aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz. Owns a college-ready frame having measured roughly 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds summer before junior season. Quick to trigger and tends to play with tons of confidence. Has been utilized primarily as a box safety and a slot corner at the prep level and found plenty of success in both roles. Physical more times than not and always looking to deliver a blow. Serviceable in man-to-man situations and held his own at Under Armour’s Future annual event, producing a pair of takeaways. However, can lose track of wide receivers in the deeper third and lacks the foot speed to recover. Should be viewed as a potential impact player in the secondary for a Power Five program that can do a little bit of everything. Likely to find the most success in a defensive scheme that has him forward-facing and constantly puts him in position to make plays. Has what it takes to get on the field sooner rather than later like his brother, who starred as a freshman at Virginia Tech," said Andrew Ivins in his evaluation during the year 2023.

