Priority Transfer Target Pushes Tennessee Football Visit Back But For the Better

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to host one of the more talented prospects out of the transfer portal. They have been targeting many different players from the portal who played a plethora of different positions, as they need plenty of positions to fill out their roster the right way.

One of the positions they are in need of is the cornerback position. They have been targeting plenty of different cornerbacks in the portal, but there is definitely a top priority at the position for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they make a push to land him over multiple different programs.

New Visit Plans for Aaron Scott

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The prospect is Aaron Scott Jr, who is a cornerback from Ohio State. He was originally set to visit the Vols on Thursday, but he has officially postponed his visit. His visit will now be two days, and will begin just one day after the original date. He will visit with the Vols on Friday and Saturday. He will instead visit the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, as these two teams have made it a point to recruit him heavily and will likely be the final two in his recruitment.

Scott is one of the better players in the portal, and would be a huge grab for Michael Hunter and the rest of the defensive staff.

Take a look at this evaluation of the talented prospect from his high school days. The evaluation comes from Gabe Brooks of 247Sports , and he even claims that Scott could find himself in the NFL one day. Here is what was said.

"Adequate height with good length verified entering junior season. Looks and plays larger than that verified size. Length manifests in ball production. Not only picked off five passes as a junior, but got his hands on everything else. Disruptive and consistently competitive at the catch point. Good ball skills as evidenced by counting stats. Hyper-competitive nature you like to see on the outside. Plays aware with obvious anticipatory instincts. Has shown competency in a variety of coverages and has also played over the top on occasion. Excellent athletic profile with basketball and limited track and field experience. Punching it off the bounce as a one-foot jumper in sophomore hoops campaign. Terrific functional athlete whose verified markers in testing and track suggest room for improvement in overall explosiveness, including top-end gear. Strong in coverage but needs to add mass and strength as a tackler to be more consistent in that department. Bona fide high-major defensive back prospect who can probably live at corner in the long run, but may also provide roster value as a secondary chameleon. Potential to become a multi-year impact player with NFL Draft upside."

