Tennessee Football Opens as a Big Road Favorite over Arkansas
The No. 5 Vols are off this week before heading to Fayetteville for another SEC night game on the road at Arkansas.
The Vols have opened as an 11-point favorite as of Thursday afternoon, according to DraftKings. The Razorbacks will be playing against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas this week before their matchup with Tennessee. The kickoff time for the Vols and Razorbacks will be either 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ABC.
The Razorbacks are 4.5-point underdogs to the Aggies this weekend. They lead the all-time series with Texas A&M 42-35-3. But since the Aggies have joined the SEC, things have flipped. The Razorbacks have lost 11 of the 12 games that the two have played as SEC rivals.
Arkansas has had an inconsistent season so far in 2024. The Razorbacks are 3-1 and easily could be 4-0 if not for collapsing against Oklahoma State after having an early lead. They have an explosive offense led by quarterback Taylen Green. But he is prone to making mistakes so far.
Green has 957 passing yards this year but only four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 325 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Containing him will likely be Tennessee's biggest defensive test of the season so far.
Despite the Vols' great start to the season, a night game in the SEC will not be easy. Arkansas has proven to be a capable offensive team and one that can win in tough environments. The Razorbacks just won their first SEC game of 2024 at Auburn 24-14.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.