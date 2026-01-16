Tennessee Football Predicted to Miss on Standout Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to do very well when it comes to the transfer portal class, but in order to do that, they will need to land some of their remaining targets who are near the top of their board. They have done a good job getting these guys on visits, but they are seemingly falling behind on some of these players.

One of the players that they are set to host on a visit soon is the teammate of a long-time target and a current top target himself for the Vols. That player is Faheem Delane, who is a defensive back. Delane is one of the better players in the portal who plays safety and is a younger prospect with a lot of potential. He is set to transfer away from the Ohio State Buckeyes and is a teammate of fellow Vols target Aaron Scott Jr.

He is set to visit the Vols, but he is now predicted to commit to a school that is not named Tennessee. He is predicted to transfer to the LSU Tigers, but many have hopes that he is going to visit the Vols beforehand. This will be something to monitor.

Delane has been a star for quite some time. Here is a 247Sports evaluation from Andrew Ivins that indicates he is one of the better players at what he does.

Faheem Delane's Evaluation

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Faheem Delane (10) enters the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"An aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz. Owns a college-ready frame having measured roughly 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds summer before junior season. Quick to trigger and tends to play with tons of confidence. Has been utilized primarily as a box safety and a slot corner at the prep level and found plenty of success in both roles. Physical more times than not and always looking to deliver a blow. Serviceable in man-to-man situations and held his own at Under Armour’s Future annual event, producing a pair of takeaways. However, can lose track of wide receivers in the deeper third and lacks the foot speed to recover. Should be viewed as a potential impact player in the secondary for a Power Five program that can do a little bit of everything. Likely to find the most success in a defensive scheme that has him forward-facing and constantly puts him in position to make plays. Has what it takes to get on the field sooner rather than later like his brother, who starred as a freshman at Virginia Tech," said Andrew Ivins in his evaluation during the year 2023.

