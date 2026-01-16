Former Tennessee Football Commit Sets New Commitment Date

The Tennessee Volunteers have been doing a great job when it comes to being near the top of the recruiting rankings for their transfer targets, as at a minimum, they have been in the ballpark for a large majority of the guys that they have been after. The Vols had a great class when it comes to high school, and they are hopeful to have a great class when it comes to the transfer portal.

Although their high school class was great, it could have been better if they had held on to one of their star players who eventually flipped his commitment on the first day of the Early Signing Period. That player is Salesi Moa. Moa is someone who has been viewed as a five-star in the past and is expected to potentially play both wide receiver and defensive back.

Salesi Moa's Announcement Date

Salesi Moa on his Tennessee official visit | Salesi Moa

Moa flipped to the Utes, but is in the portal before even arriving on campus. This is due to the fact that his coach left for the Michigan job. With him being in the portal, he is now looking for a new home. He is set to announce his commitment Friday night during the Polynesian Bowl. This is something that many anticipate going one direction, as he is predicted heavily to land with the Michigan Wolverines. If that is the case, many wouldn't be shocked, howevere, the talented prospect has beaten the "expert predictions" before.

Here is the type of athlete he was in high school, according to 247Sports .

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.

-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.

-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.

-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.

-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.

-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.

-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.

