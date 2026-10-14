Tennessee Football Ranks No. 19 in Scoring Defense Under Jim Knowles

Through Week 6, the Volunteers rank No. 19 nationally in scoring defense in the rankings provided. That puts Tennessee second among SEC teams, behind only No. 11 Georgia.

For first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the standing offers an encouraging early sign. Tennessee sits ahead of Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and several other programs with strong defensive reputations.However, the biggest takeaway is simple. The Vols are among the nation’s top 20 teams at keeping opponents off the scoreboard.

National Scoring Defense Rankings after Week 6



#11 Georgia

#19 Tennessee

#21 Texas

#28 Oklahoma

#29 Missouri

#32 LSU

#42 Texas A&M

#45 Alabama

#49 Auburn

#85 South Carolina

#103 Arkansas

#108 Kentucky

#108 Ole Miss

#108 Mississippi State

#113 Florida

#117 Vanderbilt — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 12, 2026

Tennessee Stands Near the Top of the SEC

Georgia leads the conference, but Tennessee is next. Texas follows at No. 21, while Oklahoma ranks No. 28. Missouri sits at No. 29, with LSU at No. 32.Further down, Texas A&M ranks No. 42 and Alabama checks in at No. 45. Auburn is No. 49.Those positions give Tennessee a strong place in the SEC race. They also show why the defense deserves attention alongside Josh Heupel’s offense.

Scoring defense measures points allowed per game. It does not explain every part of a team’s performance. Schedule strength, field position and turnovers can all affect the numbers. Still, keeping opponents from scoring remains the defense’s central task.For Tennessee, that matters when the offense struggles to find its rhythm. A reliable defense can keep a close game within reach and reduce the pressure to score on every possession

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jim Knowles Brings a Proven Standard

Knowles arrived with a record of building strong defenses. He helped Ohio State win the 2024 national championship with a unit that led the country in scoring defense. The Buckeyes allowed just 12.9 points per game that season.Tennessee named him defensive coordinator in December 2025. His background gave the Vols a coach who had already reached the sport’s highest level.

Now, the challenge is to sustain Tennessee’s early standing.A No. 19 ranking is encouraging. However, it does not guarantee strong results against every SEC offense. The Vols must continue to tackle well, limit explosive plays and force opponents to earn long drives. Just as crucial, Tennessee needs stops when games tighten late. Rankings offer context, but those possessions often decide the outcome.Through Week 6, the Vols have a strong position to build upon. If Knowles’ defense can maintain that standard, Tennessee will have a valuable foundation for the rest of its season.

The number14 Vols have a tough test on Saturday. As they face the number 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The home crowd at Neyland Stadium will be juiced up for this one.

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