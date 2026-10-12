Everything Trent Thomas Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off back-to-back SEC victories after beating Arkansas in Fayetteville for the first time since 2001 in a game that finished 24-17. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are now ranked 14th in the country with a 5-1 overall record and tied for 4th in the SEC with a 2-1 record through 3 games of conference play. The Vols now turn their sights to this weekend's game in Neyland Stadium against #6-ranked Alabama, who is coming off a close loss to the now #1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas spoke to Vols media this week, leading up to their Week 7 rivalry matchup. This is what he had to say.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) and defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) tackle Tennessee Volunteers tight end Trent Thomas (82) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Thomas on his first career touchdown catch

"Yeah, it was great getting out there. First touchdown of my college career. It was a great feeling to get in the zone for the first time," Thomas said

Trent Thomas on Providing a Threat Through the Air in 12 Personal Set

"It's definitely a big threat. It opens up to some pictures for us, for our quarterbacks and for our run game. Being able to show that not only can I block, but I can also be a threat in the passing game as well," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on His Mindset When a Play is Called That Could Potentially Involve Him

"Yeah, I mean, when you get the play call, you know, you got to make sure you're in your right spot and you know what you're doing and, you know, don't mess up the little things before the play starts," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on DaSaahn Brame's Performance

"We all knew what DaSaahn was capable of in our position room and it was great being able to see him go out there on Saturday and perform like that. Like you said with that almost 70 yarder and then running it in at the end there was great to see for sure," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on if Targeting the Tight Ends in the Passing Game is Gameplanned or Something that Develops During the Game

"I mean, I think it's a little bit of both. You go into the week knowing that you, you know, they have some plays that are designed for us, some plays that we're looking to get open on, but also as the game develops on, you got to be able to adapt and be able to make the most of your opportunities as well," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on the Difference of Feelings Between Landing a Key Block for Someone Else to Score vs Scoring Himself

"The feeling is a little different being able to get in there on your own, but at the same time, you know, I love being able to have that key block to help one of my teammates get in the end zone as well," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on George Macintyre's Presence in the Pocket During His First Start

"I was very impressed with George and his presence in the pocket, his confidence to be able to stand in there, take some of the hits that he did, and still be able to deliver the ball. It was great to see," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on His Familiarity With the Tennessee vs. Alabama Rivalry Growing Up

"Not much familiarity, but I've learned a little bit about it today, this morning and how big of a game this is and looking forward to coming in to Neyland this weekend and having a good opponent," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on Alabama's Defense

"Yeah, I mean, just like every week, it's a talented defense, talented SEC defense. Very fast, very physical guys. We're going to have to have a great week of preparation. Take it day by day to be able to perform on Saturday," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on George Macintyre's Vocal Leadership and Increased Confidence

"yeah, so definitely this past week he's definitely taken a step being more vocal in the huddle. You know, portraying confidence not only for himself, but for everyone around him. I feel like he's definitely took a step there for sure," Thomas said.

Trent Thomas on How Faizon Brandon is Handling Things Since Getting Injured

"Yeah, I mean Faizon's a professional. He's a young professional. He's handling the injury and everything very well. He's still very engaged in the locker room, very engaged on the sideline and in practices and uh yeah, for sure

Trent Thomas on the Tight End Room's Pass Protection

"Yeah, the pass pro was a little bit better, but we still have areas we need to improve, with our eyes and with our footwork and things like that. But yeah, overall it was all right,"Thomas said.

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