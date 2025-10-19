Tennessee Football Receives Their New AP Poll Ranking Following Alabama Game
The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up one of the biggest games of their college season, as they made their way to Tuscaloosa on the road for one of the most important games of their season. Not only was this one of the most important games of their season, but it was also one of the best teams in the nation that they played against. The Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the annual Third Saturday in October contest.
This was a game that was filled with high expectations, and the chance to nearly solidify yourself in the top five, but the Vols fell short in this one. This game didn't play out the way that they wanted, as they not only fell short, but they fell short of even the betting line by losing this contest by 17. The final score of this game was 37-20 in favor of the Crimson Tide.
The Tennessee Vols had some things to like following this contest, but there is still some room to improve. They saw some success out of specific players, but at the same time, they also had some players fall short of their expectations. The Vols' biggest play of this game was when DeSean Bishop broke free on a 44-yard rush for a shifty play filled with good moves and a big Tennessee TD, but their biggest mistake counter-punched the success that they had. The Vols had two big mistakes that come to mind. One being the safety that Aguilar had, and the biggest mistake of the game that the Vols had being when they threw an interception at the goal line in the final second of the first half, which led to the Alabama Crimson Tide having a huge play and a pick-six for 99 yards.
Tennessee's New Ranking
The Vols were previously ranked as the 11th team in the nation in the AP Poll, but by nature, when you lose a game, you are likely to drop. That was the case for the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols fell to the 17th spot in the AP Poll.
The Vols have the chance to move up when they play against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, which is another road test for the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that has been historically known to struggle at times on the road. This could be a chance for them to fix some of their issues, but if that is the case, they will need to have a great week of practice.