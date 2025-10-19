Where Tennessee Football Ranks in Coaches Poll Following Loss Against Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers played against one of the better teams in the nation, as they ran into a team that got the best of Tennessee. They ran into the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a game that they were expected to lose, but they were defeated by more than they anticipated. The Vols was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa by three scores. They were defeated in this one by 17 points.
The final score of this game was 37-20 after the Vols gave up many big plays and some crucial mistakes that they can't make and win these games, as the Vols made some mistakes that they simply couldn't come back from. The Vols have a lot to like, but at the same time there will be some things to clean up.
The biggest mistake in this game was when the Vols had threw an interception in the final seconds at the half, which resulted in a 99 yard pick-six. The Vols' biggest play of the game was a 44 yard touchdown rush by DeSean Bishop, who made many swift moves to make his way into the end zone.
The New Coaches Poll Rankings and Where the Vols Rank Following Their Alabama Crimson Tide Loss
With losses come drops in the rankings, and the Vols dropped in the coaches' poll following an insane week of college football. The Vols fell multiple spots, but as expected, they still remain ranked at this time in the coaches' poll. The Vols fell back to the 17th spot in the coaches' poll. They were previously ranked inside the top 15, and were ranked at the 11th spot in both the coaches' poll and the AP poll.
Here are the rankings across the nations. List provided by (CFB HQ On SI).
- Ohio State (65)
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- Missouri
- Texas Tech
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Texas
- LSU
- USF
- Cincinnati
- Louisville
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Arizona State
