Where Tennessee Football Ranks in Coaches Poll Following Loss Against Alabama

Where do the Tennessee Vols rank at this time following their loss in Tuscaloosa?

Caleb Sisk

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) drops a pass while defended by Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025.
Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) drops a pass while defended by Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers played against one of the better teams in the nation, as they ran into a team that got the best of Tennessee. They ran into the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a game that they were expected to lose, but they were defeated by more than they anticipated. The Vols was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa by three scores. They were defeated in this one by 17 points.

The final score of this game was 37-20 after the Vols gave up many big plays and some crucial mistakes that they can't make and win these games, as the Vols made some mistakes that they simply couldn't come back from. The Vols have a lot to like, but at the same time there will be some things to clean up.

The biggest mistake in this game was when the Vols had threw an interception in the final seconds at the half, which resulted in a 99 yard pick-six. The Vols' biggest play of the game was a 44 yard touchdown rush by DeSean Bishop, who made many swift moves to make his way into the end zone.

The New Coaches Poll Rankings and Where the Vols Rank Following Their Alabama Crimson Tide Loss

Joey Aguila
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) walks off the field as cigar smoke lingers in the air after a college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With losses come drops in the rankings, and the Vols dropped in the coaches' poll following an insane week of college football. The Vols fell multiple spots, but as expected, they still remain ranked at this time in the coaches' poll. The Vols fell back to the 17th spot in the coaches' poll. They were previously ranked inside the top 15, and were ranked at the 11th spot in both the coaches' poll and the AP poll.

Here are the rankings across the nations. List provided by (CFB HQ On SI).

  1. Ohio State (65)
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Georgia Tech
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Miami
  10. BYU
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Missouri
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. Texas
  19. LSU
  20. USF
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Louisville
  23. Illinois
  24. Michigan
  25. Arizona State

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

