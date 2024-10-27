Tennessee Football Remains in Top 10 in National Polls
Tennessee football picked up a huge win over archrival Alabama last week and moved into the top 10 of both national polls. After a bye week, the Vols remain firmly in the top 10.
The Vols are still at No. 7 in the AP Poll after every team ranked ahead of the Vols won this weekend. Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AFCA Coaches Poll after LSU's loss dropped them nine spots to No. 16.
Tennessee's win over Alabama put the Vols at 3-1 in the conference. Texas A&M is now the only undefeated team left in the conference after defeating LSU. The Aggies are now ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll after that important victory gave them sole possession of first place in the SEC. The Vols have already had their two bye weeks for the regular season and will now play the rest of their remaining schedule with no more breaks.
Next up, Tennessee will be facing Kentucky under the lights in Neyland Stadium. The Wildcats have struggled mightily this season and are coming off a 24-10 loss to Auburn. The Tigers were previously 0-4 in the conference and showed no signs of moving in the right direction until they were able to beat the Wildcats.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is 3-0 against Kentucky in his time as Tennessee's head coach. Last season, Tennessee won in Lexington 33-27 thanks to a great game by running back Dylan Sampson. The Vols' star running back will likely be a huge factor this year as well considering that Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter just ran for 278 yards against the Wildcats.
The Vols are currently 14.5-point favorites over Kentucky, according to DraftKings.